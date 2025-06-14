HKSTP Delegation Debut At Vivatech 2025 Paris

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) Bridging French and Hong Kong innovation ecosystems to supercharge global tech development

HKSTP is leading 18 of Hong Kong's brightest innovators in AI and robotics, healthtech, greentech and fintech in its first-ever delegation to VivaTech 2025 Paris.



Ailytics was awarded as one of the five winners of the EDF Startup Challenge and named among the Top 30 VivaTech Innovations of the year , with its AI powered video analytics solutions enhance safety, productivity and operational efficiency for heavy industries in particular.

AQUMON and Midas Analytics were nominated as the Top 12 FinTech Trail with their AI-driven data analysis solutions. Imsight, OKOsix, and Vismed have been nominated as finalists in the Tech for Change Award , recognising their wellbeing management solutions respectively in cancer diagnostics, biomaterial composition, and medical training and care.



Westwell Technology , a smart new energy solutions provider for container logistics industry, confirmed a strategic partnership with the leading European logistics provider Logicor to co-host an innovation exhibition of an integrated logistics solution of new energy commercial vehicle and autonomous driving at Garonor park in Paris. PointFit , a wearable tech company with pioneering non-invasive and continuous lactate monitoring device, announced partnership with France-based Kinomap, an interactive indoor-training app and platform.

HONG KONG SAR / PARIS,FRANCE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 June 2025 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is leading 18 of Hong Kong's brightest innovators in AI and robotics, healthtech, greentech and fintech in its first-ever delegation to VivaTech 2025, Europe's largest startup and tech showcase held in Paris. The delegation joins a strong showcase of startups at the Hong Kong Tech Pavilion, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC).HKSTP is Hong Kong's largest innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem and an engine for taking home-grown innovators to global markets, while also propelling international innovators to success across Asia. This debut at VivaTech provides a unique and ideal platform for innovators to collaborate and evolve their technologies to meet new needs and new market opportunities in Europe and on the global stage.Standout Hong Kong tech pioneers recognised at VivaTech this year include:At VivaTech, HKSTP and its park companies made significant strides in bridging Hong Kong and French I&T ecosystems and explore new market opportunities.In addition, a partnership agreement was signed between HKSTP and Startup Genome, the leading innovation ecosystem development organisation, to promote global ecosystem collaboration and partnership via events and networking opportunities for members., said: 'Innovation development in Asia plays a key part in tomorrow's world. Hong Kong offers deep connectivity, globally fluent talent, as well as trusted legal and financial systems. The ground-breaking technology on show at VivaTech this year highlight the immense potential from connecting global innovation, with Hong Kong serving as an ideal base for innovators with aspirations and ambitions.'France has made clear on its desire to drive a new era of innovation-powered growth with AI unicorns leading a global charge; while Hong Kong consistently ranked second globally in the Global Innovation Index by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). This landmark delegation to VivaTech is enabling the convergence of two fast-rising world-class I&T ecosystems in Hong Kong and France.Furthering the notion, HKSTP is organising EPIC for the ninth year, inviting the world's boldest and burgeoning startups to compete for a targeted investment funding of US$100m, an opportunity to scale, and an immersive experience with like-minded visionaries in Hong Kong this November. The flagship pitching competition saw extraordinary success in past years, with the previous iteration attracted over 600 applicants from 47 economies EPIC 2025 is setting bar even higher, and open calling for global applications until 17 June 2025, 23:59 (GMT+8):Hashtag: #HKSTP

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 13 unicorns, more than 15,000 research professionals and over 2,300 technology companies from 25 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.

Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.

Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.

Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues to contribute in establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.

