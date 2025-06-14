Emergency Helpline Numbers Issued For Indians Living In Israel Amid Missile Attacks From Iran
In a post on the social media platform X, the embassy shared the helpline numbers and wrote,“We are continuously monitoring the evolving situation including the safety of Indians nationals. In case of any emergency, please contact the 24*7 helpline of the Embassy: *Telephone* +972 54-7520711, +972 54-3278392, *Email* ....”
While sharing precautionary measures, the embassy said,“In view of the prevailing situation in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the Israeli authorities and home front command ( Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters."
Previously, the India Embassy issued emergency helpline numbers for Indian nationals living in Ira . In a post on the social media platform X, it informed,“the emergency contact details of the Embassy: +98 9128109115; +98 9128109109.”
In a separate post, the embassy warned Indian nationals regarding the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran and advised to follow safety norms.
“In view of the current situation in Iran, all Indian nationals & persons of Indian origin in Iran are requested to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the Embassy's Social Media accounts & observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities," the embassy posted.
On Friday, Israel launched airstrikes towards Iran, targeting the country's nuclear infrastructure, marking the most serious attack on the country since the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s. In response to the airstrikes, Iran struck missiles at Israel, escalating tensions in the region, AFP reported.
