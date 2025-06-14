Fire Breaks Out At Office Building On Janpath Road No Casualties

MENAFN - Live Mint) The officials from Delhi Fire Services (DFS) on Saturday said a massive fire broke out at the CCS Building on Janpath Road in New Delhi. Fire tenders were on the scene, working to bring the blaze under control, ANI reported.

A call was received at 11.13 am, a DFS official said. "We rushed 15 fire tenders to the location and the blaze was doused off by 12.20 pm. No injuries have been reported so far," PTI quoted him as saying.

Similar incidents in national capital

On May 15, a massive fire broke out at the library of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce in Pitampura, causing extensive damage to books and disrupting academic activities. The cause of the fire was under investigation, and semester examinations scheduled at the college were subsequently cancelled.

A devastating fire at an e-rickshaw charging station in Shahdara claimed the lives of two young men and critically injured four others on May 25. The blaze erupted in a tin-shed godown that served as a parking and charging facility for e-rickshaws and stored sugarcane juice machines. Authorities suspected the fire originated from the e-rickshaw charging setup.

In May last year, a neonatal hospital in Vivek Vihar saw fire and it resulted in the deaths of seven newborns and injuries to five others. Investigations revealed that the hospital was operating without a valid license and lacked necessary fire safety measures, including fire extinguishers and emergency exits, reports said. The incident led to public outcry and calls for stricter enforcement of fire safety regulations in healthcare facilities.