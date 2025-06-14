Sushant Singh Rajput Rejected THESE 8 Films That Later Became Blockbusters

Five years after Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death in 2020, we revisit the films he reportedly rejected. The talented actor is said to have turned down nearly 8 major projects.

Before entering films, Sushant Singh Rajput worked in TV serials. He then took a break, honed his skills, and stepped into Bollywood. He debuted with the 2013 film Kai Po Che. Let's learn about the films Sushant rejected...

1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered Sushant Singh Rajput his film Ram Leela. But due to a contract with Yash Raj Films, he couldn't do it. Ranveer Singh then played the lead. Released in 2013, the film earned ₹201.4 crore.

2. Sushant was Bhansali's first choice for the 2015 hit Bajirao Mastani, but he was working on Paani and declined. Ranveer Singh took the role, and the film earned ₹358 crore.

3. Aditya Chopra wanted Sushant for his 2016 film Befikre, but it didn't work out. Ranveer Singh got the role. The film didn't do great, earning ₹103 crore.

4. Sushant was offered Abhishek Kapoor's 2016 film Fitoor, but he was busy with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Aditya Roy Kapur took the role. The film flopped, earning ₹42.38 crore.

5. Bhansali initially offered Padmaavat to Sushant, but scheduling conflicts led to him declining. Ranveer Singh starred in the 2018 blockbuster, which earned ₹572 crore.

6. Mohit Suri's 2018 film Half Girlfriend was first offered to Sushant, but his busy schedule led him to decline. Arjun Kapoor took the role. The film earned ₹97.7 crore.

7. Sushant was the first choice for Andhadhun, but things didn't pan out with director Sriram Raghavan. Ayushmann Khurrana starred in the 2018 hit, which earned ₹456.89 crore.

8. Sushant was the first choice for Kabir Singh, but he declined. Arjun Kapoor also turned it down before Shahid Kapoor took the role in the 2019 blockbuster, which earned ₹379 crore.