Allu Arjun Beings Shooting For Atlee's Film, When Will Deepika Padukone Join? Read On

Superstar Allu Arjun has kickstarted the shoot for his much-anticipated project with director Atlee, tentatively titled AA22xA6. According to reports from entertainment portals like Sacnilk, the shoot began on June 12 in Mumbai, following a traditional puja ceremony that officially marked the launch of principal photography.

Mrunal Thakur on Set, Deepika's Schedule Yet to be Confirmed

The initial leg of the shoot features Mrunal Thakur, who has joined the cast for the first schedule. However, the timeline of Deepika Padukone's involvement in the shoot remains undisclosed at this stage.

Deepika Padukone Officially Welcomed to the Film

Earlier this month, the makers released a video confirming Deepika Padukone's entry into the film. In the video, she could be seen in a pre-shoot discussion with director Atlee, followed by on-set preparations. The visuals hinted at her taking on a bold, action-centric role, showcasing a side of her rarely seen on screen. The production team described her as a“queen” poised to“conquer,” reinforcing the idea that her character will carry weight and intensity in the storyline.

First-Ever Collaboration Between Allu Arjun and Atlee

This project marks the debut collaboration between Atlee, known for blockbusters like Jawan, and Allu Arjun. Marketed as an action-packed entertainer, the film has already sparked curiosity. While initial rumours suggested a two-hero plotline, sources close to the production later clarified that Allu Arjun would be portraying dual roles, adding narrative complexity and excitement to the film.

During an earlier interview with News9, Allu Arjun had shared that this film is his 22nd and expressed admiration for Atlee's creative vision. He noted that the story resonated with him on multiple levels and that he was eager to deliver a visually striking cinematic experience.