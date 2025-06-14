Kerala: Samastha Slams IUML And Congress Over Silence On School Timing Change, Expresses Trust In CM Vijayan

Malappuram: Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama has strongly criticized the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Congress over their silence on the recent changes in school timings in the state, calling their stance on minority rights“opportunistic.”

In a pointed statement, the Samastha leadership questioned the lack of response from the opposition parties, asking whether their silence implies support for the government's decision.“If they support the time change, they should openly clarify their position,” Samastha demanded.

The organization, however, expressed confidence in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Education Minister V. Sivankutty, urging the government to present a convincing case before the court and adopt a favourable position regarding the new school schedule.

Samastha's official mouthpiece, Suprabhatham, published an editorial reinforcing this stand, stating the need for the government to act decisively in court.

Responding to media queries in Nilambur, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) stated that it would hold internal discussions regarding Samastha's criticism of the opposition's silence.

Kerala government open to Discussion on new school timings

The Left government in Kerala has expressed willingness to engage in discussions with groups that may face difficulties due to the newly announced school timings for high schools in the state. This development comes after Muslim scholar Jifri Muthukoya Thangal, president of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama, raised concerns that the revised schedule could disrupt madrassa education for approximately 12 lakh students.

Thangal voiced his apprehensions during an event attended by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Samastha Kerala Jamiyyatthul Ulama, the organization led by Thangal, is a prominent association of Sunni scholars in Kerala, enjoying significant support among the state's Muslim population.

Government's response

General Education Minister V Sivankutty addressed the concerns, stating that the government is open to discussions and willing to consider changes if necessary. The revised school timings, announced earlier, extend the school day by 15 minutes in both morning and evening sessions, except on Fridays. Under the new schedule, high school classes will run from 9:15 am to 4:15 pm.

In an interview with a news channel, Sivankutty clarified that the government is not obligated to implement the new timings and that the decision was made in response to a court directive and a commission's recommendation. He assured that the government will engage in discussions with affected groups and work towards finding a solution that does not cause difficulties for anyone.