Animal To Dangal: Best Father-Centric Movies To Watch On OTT This Father's Day

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Father's Day is celebrated worldwide on June 15th. This day is dedicated to fathers and is celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June. Let's tell you about 8 great movies about dads that you can watch on OTT...

Where to watch on OTT: Netflix

This film is about a son's obsession with his father. Ranbir Kapoor plays the son, and Anil Kapoor plays the father. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this film collected ₹917 crore at the worldwide box office.

Where to watch on OTT: Netflix, Prime Video

The film is based on the life of wrestler Mahavir Phogat, who trains his daughters Geeta Phogat and Babita Phogat to become wrestlers to fulfill his unfulfilled dream of winning an Olympic gold medal. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, starring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanya Malhotra, this film earned ₹1968.03 crore worldwide.

Where to watch on OTT: Prime Video

Both films (2015 and 2022) in this Ajay Devgn starrer franchise tell the story of a father who is ready to do anything to protect his daughter and family. The first part was directed by Nishikant Kamat and the second part by Abhishek Pathak. Both parts together collected ₹452.92 (107.87+345.92) crore worldwide.

Where to watch on OTT: Jio Hotstar

Sushant Singh Rajput plays a father who, to encourage his son who attempted suicide, tells the story of his struggles during his college days. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this film collected ₹215.41 crore worldwide.

Where to watch on OTT: Netflix, Prime Video

This film tells the story of a 12-year-old boy suffering from Progeria who wants to learn about and spend time with his father. Amitabh Bachchan plays the son, and his son Abhishek Bachchan plays the father. Directed by R. Balki, this film collected ₹45.15 crore worldwide.

Where to watch on OTT: Zee5, Prime Video

This film collected ₹41.39 crore worldwide. Directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Amitabh Bachchan plays a father battling blood cancer who wants to see his fun-loving son (Akshay Kumar) stand on his own feet before he dies.

Where to watch on OTT: Jio Hotstar, Prime Video

Directed by Ravi Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan plays a father whose children don't want to keep him and his mother together after his retirement. The film collected ₹41.12 crore worldwide.