Fiscal Strains, Political Doubts, And Geopolitical Shocks Weigh On Brazil's B3
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's B3 index closed at R$137,212.63 on June 13, 2025, down 0.43% in a session defined by global turmoil, worsening fiscal projections, and mounting political uncertainty.
The index traded between R$136,585.90 and R$137,799.95, ending nearly 2% below its May record.
Market caution dominated as investors responded to both international shocks and deepening domestic risks.
Geopolitical escalation in the Middle East set the tone for global markets. Israel's airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites early Friday triggered a sharp risk-off move worldwide.
Oil prices surged by over 7%, with Brent crude closing at R$74.23 per barrel, the largest one-day jump since March 2022.
Investors fled to safe havens, pushing gold up 14% to R$3,433 per troy ounce.
Major equity indices fell sharply: the Dow Jones lost over 770 points, the S&P 500 dropped 1.1%, and the Nasdaq slipped 1.3%.
European and Asian markets also closed lower, with airline and travel stocks hit by fears of higher fuel costs and flight disruptions.
Defense and energy stocks gained, reflecting the market's pivot to sectors seen as resilient during conflict.
The CBOE Volatility Index surged 19%, highlighting the spike in market anxiety.
Analysts noted that the escalation between Israel and Iran could lead to repeated attacks, prolonging volatility and raising the risk of supply disruptions that would fuel inflation globally.
Brazil's local risks compounded these global shocks. The government raised its 2025 deficit forecast, and official data showed 62.1% of public debt now indexed to short-term rates, the highest since 2008.
This exposes Brazil to higher refinancing costs as the Selic rate remains at 14.75%.
The Independent Fiscal Institution projects a primary deficit of 0.51% of GDP for 2025, with public debt expected to reach 79.8% of GDP by year-end.
Analysts warn that the current pace of adjustment is not enough to stabilize debt, and fiscal consolidation has stalled.
Political uncertainty added to the market's unease. President Lula's consideration of a fourth-term run raised doubts about the government's commitment to fiscal discipline and reform.
Lula's approval ratings have slipped, and Congress remains resistant to both spending cuts and new tax proposals.
The latest tax package, targeting higher earners and dividends, faces significant hurdles, while populist measures such as income tax reductions risk widening the fiscal gap.
Investors remain wary of further instability as policy direction appears uncertain. Market action reflected these crosscurrents.
Energy and protein exporters led the winners: Petrobras (PETR4) rose 2.46% to R$32.53, Petroreconcavo (RECV3) advanced 2.71% to R$15.56, and Suzano (SUZB3) gained 2.19% to R$54.11.
JBS posted a 2.5% gain on its NYSE debut, lifting sentiment for BRF and Marfrig, both up over 3% on strong quarterly results and improved export prospects.
On the losing side, CVC Brasil (CVCB3) dropped 8.33% to R$2.31, Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) fell 7.07% to R$8.94, and Usiminas (USIM5) declined 5.92% to R$4.77, all pressured by weak demand, macro headwinds, and profit-taking.
Technical analysis of the daily Bovespa chart shows the index consolidating above the 200-day moving average, with price near the midline of the Bollinger Bands.
The MACD remains negative, indicating fading momentum, while the RSI at 53.15 signals a neutral stance.
The 4-hour chart confirms indecision, with the index just above key support and the MACD histogram showing tentative recovery. The R$137,000 level remains crucial; a close below could trigger further selling.
In summary, B3's decline on June 13 reflects how global geopolitical shocks, fiscal vulnerabilities, and political doubts have converged to test market resilience.
Investors see strength in exporters and defensives, but the path forward remains uncertain as structural risks overshadow short-term gains.
