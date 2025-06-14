403
Brazilian Real Holds Steady As Dollar Fails To Break Resistance, Fiscal Uncertainty Lingers
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian real traded near 5.54 per US dollar on June 14, 2025, with the exchange rate reflecting a market in cautious balance.
The latest data from Brazil's Central Bank and the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics confirm the real's resilience amid robust trade figures and persistent fiscal doubts.
Brazil posted a record trade surplus of $8.2 billion in March, with exports up 5.5% year-on-year, led by strong agricultural and manufactured goods shipments.
Imports also increased, reflecting steady domestic demand. First-quarter GDP grew by 1.4%, just below the 1.5% forecast, but still marked an acceleration from late 2024.
The Selic rate stands at 14.75%, its highest since 2006, as the central bank maintains a restrictive stance to anchor inflation.
Analysts at major banks now project the Selic rate could exceed 15% by mid-year, citing persistent inflation pressure and a softer currency.
Despite these positive fundamentals, doubts over Brazil's ability to finance its current account gap and manage its fiscal deficit continue to cap the real's gains.
The 2025 budget proposal faces significant hurdles, with optimistic revenue projections hinging on uncertain congressional approval.
Economists warn that without more effective control of public spending, fiscal adjustments will remain elusive, keeping pressure on the currency and interest rates.
Brazilian Real Holds Steady as Dollar Fails to Break Resistance, Fiscal Uncertainty Lingers
A recent survey of foreign exchange analysts shows consensus for the real to remain steady in the near term, with a median forecast of 5.70 per dollar by the end of June.
Technical analysis of the USD/BRL pair over the last 24 hours reveals a market struggling to find direction.
The dollar attempted to break out of its downward trend, which began in early June, but met firm resistance at the 50-period moving average on the four-hour chart.
Sellers quickly stepped in at this level, halting the advance and triggering renewed selling pressure.
The MACD on the four-hour chart remains negative but shows signs of flattening, while the RSI sits at 43.7, indicating neutral momentum.
Bollinger Bands have compressed, signaling reduced volatility and a market waiting for a catalyst.
On the daily chart, the dollar continues to trade below both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, reinforcing the broader downtrend.
The RSI stands at 37.9, close to oversold territory, suggesting the real could see a technical bounce if external conditions shift.
The MACD remains negative but is flattening, indicating bearish momentum may be slowing.
Key resistance levels at 5.55 and 5.58 have held firm, while support at 5.54 and 5.52 continues to contain price action.
The story behind the figures is one of a currency market held in check by strong domestic fundamentals but weighed down by fiscal uncertainty.
The real's stability reflects Brazil's robust trade performance and high interest rates, but the lack of progress on fiscal reform keeps investors cautious.
The dollar's failed breakout at the 50-period moving average underscores the importance of technical resistance in the current environment.
For now, the market remains rangebound, with participants waiting for clearer signals from fiscal policy and global risk sentiment before making their next move.
