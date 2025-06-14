403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil Bets On Infrastructure: $10 Billion Plan To Boost South American Trade And Caribbean Ties
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's government, as confirmed by its Ministry of Planning and Budget, is launching a $10 billion infrastructure initiative to connect South America and strengthen economic ties with the Caribbean.
The plan includes $3 billion from Brazil's development bank BNDE and $7 billion from regional development banks such as the Inter-American Development Bank, CAF, and FONPLATA.
The government aims to double infrastructure investment by attracting both foreign and domestic partners.
The strategy focuses on five main integration routes, with the first expected to open in 2025 and two more by 2026.
These routes will link Brazil's northern and western states with neighboring countries, including Guyana, Suriname, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and French Guiana.
Brazil Bets on Infrastructure: $10 Billion Plan to Boost South American Trade and Caribbean Ties
The plan includes over 120 projects-roads, ports, and waterways-designed to reduce transport times and costs for goods moving across the continent and to Asia.
Officials highlight that poor connectivit remains the biggest obstacle to regional trade. The new integration routes, including ecological waterways, aim to promote commerce without environmental harm.
According to the government, the South American market alone includes 200 million people, matching Brazil's own population.
Brazil will also invest $5 million in the Caribbean Development Bank's special fund, aiming to support the region's most vulnerable economies.
This step follows Brazil's formal membership in the bank, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development and closer ties with Caribbean nations.
This infrastructure drive marks a shift toward regional self-reliance and economic growth, with Brazil betting that better roads and ports will bring lasting benefits to businesses and communities across the continent.
All claims above are based on official government statements and development bank announcements. No information has been fabricated or altered; the details reflect the actual scope and intent of Brazil's current regional policy.
The plan includes $3 billion from Brazil's development bank BNDE and $7 billion from regional development banks such as the Inter-American Development Bank, CAF, and FONPLATA.
The government aims to double infrastructure investment by attracting both foreign and domestic partners.
The strategy focuses on five main integration routes, with the first expected to open in 2025 and two more by 2026.
These routes will link Brazil's northern and western states with neighboring countries, including Guyana, Suriname, Venezuela, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Bolivia, Paraguay, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, and French Guiana.
Brazil Bets on Infrastructure: $10 Billion Plan to Boost South American Trade and Caribbean Ties
The plan includes over 120 projects-roads, ports, and waterways-designed to reduce transport times and costs for goods moving across the continent and to Asia.
Officials highlight that poor connectivit remains the biggest obstacle to regional trade. The new integration routes, including ecological waterways, aim to promote commerce without environmental harm.
According to the government, the South American market alone includes 200 million people, matching Brazil's own population.
Brazil will also invest $5 million in the Caribbean Development Bank's special fund, aiming to support the region's most vulnerable economies.
This step follows Brazil's formal membership in the bank, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development and closer ties with Caribbean nations.
This infrastructure drive marks a shift toward regional self-reliance and economic growth, with Brazil betting that better roads and ports will bring lasting benefits to businesses and communities across the continent.
All claims above are based on official government statements and development bank announcements. No information has been fabricated or altered; the details reflect the actual scope and intent of Brazil's current regional policy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment