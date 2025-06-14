403
Vietnam Joins BRICS As Group Wrestles With Internal Divides
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in June 2025 that Vietnam has joined BRICS as a partner country, marking another step in the group's rapid expansion.
BRICS, which began as a coalition of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia as full members.
Nine additional nations, including Vietnam, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan, have partner status.
This expansion brings BRICS to represent about 55% of the world's population and 40% of global GDP, according to IMF data and official BRICS statements.
The group's stated goal remains to increase economic cooperation among emerging markets and to challenge the dominance of Western-led institutions.
BRICS members have established the New Development Bank and launched initiatives to promote trade in national currencies.
The group's 2025 Economic Partnership Strategy focuses on trade, investment, finance, digital transformation, and sustainable development.
BRICS countries now produce 30% of the world's oil and have increased their gold reserves, with central banks adding over 1,000 metric tons in 2024 alone.
Despite these achievements, the group's internal differences have become more pronounced.
Vietnam Joins BRICS as Group Wrestles with Internal Divides
The new and existing members differ widely in political systems, economic models, and strategic interests.
China and India, the two largest economies, have unresolved border disputes and compete for influence in Asia.
Iran and the United Arab Emirates , both new members, have historically clashed over regional issues.
Brazil and South Africa have experienced economic instability, while Russia faces sanctions and isolation from Western markets. These differences often complicate efforts to reach consensus.
The push for expansion has not always been smooth. Brazil and India expressed concern that rapid enlargement could dilute their influence and shift the bloc's center of gravity toward Beijing and Moscow.
Saudi Arabia, invited to join in 2023, has delayed its decision. Argentina withdrew its application after a change in government.
The partner country status, introduced in 2024, allows countries to engage with BRICS initiatives without full membership rights, reflecting an attempt to balance inclusivity with practicality.
Efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar have faced obstacles. Brazil's central bank recently stated that there is little chance of any currency overtaking the dollar's dominance in the next decade.
While BRICS has made progress in promoting local currency settlements and launching payment platforms, the US dollar remains central to global trade.
The expansion has increased BRICS's economic weight, but its ability to act as a unified bloc remains in question.
The group's diversity, once seen as a strength, now presents challenges to effective cooperation.
As BRICS grows, its internal divides may limit its influence, making its future impact uncertain.
