Turkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency (TIKA) Establishes Carpentry Workshop At Orphan School In Uganda

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has inaugurated a carpentry workshop at the Alux Orphan School in Alux region.

Equipped with technical tools and machinery, the workshop aims to provide orphaned children with vocational skills in carpentry, helping them secure sustainable livelihoods. The new facility offers hands-on training in woodworking, preparing students for careers in the construction and furniture industries. Expert instructors will lead the training to support students' professional development.

At the opening ceremony, TİKA Kampala Coordinator Murat Çetin emphasized the critical role of vocational education in development processes, highlighting the agency's priority to prepare youth for the workforce and increase employment opportunities.

Local officials and community leaders attending the ceremony expressed their appreciation for TİKA's support of education and vocational advancement, stating that the workshop will transform the lives of many young people in the region.

