Turkish Cooperation And Coordination Agency (TIKA) Establishes Carpentry Workshop At Orphan School In Uganda
The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has inaugurated a carpentry workshop at the Alux Orphan School in Alux region.
Equipped with technical tools and machinery, the workshop aims to provide orphaned children with vocational skills in carpentry, helping them secure sustainable livelihoods. The new facility offers hands-on training in woodworking, preparing students for careers in the construction and furniture industries. Expert instructors will lead the training to support students' professional development.
At the opening ceremony, TİKA Kampala Coordinator Murat Çetin emphasized the critical role of vocational education in development processes, highlighting the agency's priority to prepare youth for the workforce and increase employment opportunities.
Local officials and community leaders attending the ceremony expressed their appreciation for TİKA's support of education and vocational advancement, stating that the workshop will transform the lives of many young people in the region.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment