Maheshtala Clashes: SDPO And Inspector Transferred Amid Widespread Criticism

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 14 (IANS) Amid mounting criticism over the violent clashes that erupted between two groups in Maheshtala, South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, the state government on Saturday transferred the local sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) and the inspector-in-charge (IC) of Rabindra Nagar Police Station.

Mukul Mia, the current IC of Rabindra Nagar Police Station, has been transferred to the Darjeeling district in North Bengal. He will be replaced by Sujan Kumar Roy, previously posted as the circle inspector in Ratua, Malda district.

Similarly, Maheshtala SDPO Kamrujjaman Molla has been moved to the third battalion of the West Bengal Armed Police. He will be succeeded by Syed Rezaul Kabir, who previously served as the IC of Rajarhat Police Station under Bidhannagar City Police.

The administrative reshuffle follows sharp criticism from opposition leaders, particularly Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who accused both Mia and Molla of inaction during Wednesday's unrest. Adhikari alleged that the police failed to control the mob that attacked police personnel, set vehicles on fire, ransacked Hindu-owned shops and homes, and targeted a religious site.

Adhikari has sought Governor C.V. Ananda Bose's intervention, urging him to direct the state government to take action against Mia. He has also filed a petition in the Calcutta High Court demanding a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the deployment of central armed police forces (CAPF) in the area.

While the police have maintained that the violence stemmed from a dispute over setting up a shop, Adhikari has alleged that the clashes were "communal" in nature. He further claimed that miscreants encroached upon land belonging to a Shiva temple in Ward No. 7 and erected illegal structures, sparking the unrest.

The situation in Maheshtala remains tense, even as the police continue to monitor the area.