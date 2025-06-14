Firefighting Milestone Achieved In MV Wan Hai 503 Incident: Indian Forces Avert Maritime Disaster
The operation, jointly coordinated by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force, overcame formidable challenges including hostile weather and the persistent onboard blaze. The fire, which broke out earlier this week aboard the Singapore-flagged container ship, posed a significant threat due to the ship's proximity to the Kerala coast.
"A major breakthrough in salvage Ops as tow was transferred from the Indian Coast Guard to tug Offshore Warrior on 13 Jun 25. Despite hostile weather, the Indian Navy's Sea King helo winched salvors onto the vessel 20 NM off Kochi. Three Coast Guard Ships are escorting the vessel and continuing essential firefighting efforts. Now the vessel is 35 NM off the coast, fire is nearly out, only thick smoke & hotspots remain," the Indian Coast Guard said in a post on X on Saturday.
"Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force are working in synergy to prevent environmental disaster. The vessel will be held 50+ NM from the coast till further decision. A stellar example of maritime coordination & rapid response", it added.
On June 13, a salvage milestone was achieved when the tow line was successfully shifted from Indian Coast Guard vessels to the salvage Tug Offshore Warrior, enabling the towing operation to commence.
After the connection of the tow, the salvage team was successfully extracted by the Naval helicopter from the vessel. The towing operations of the vessel have commenced.
Presently, the Indian Navy's INS Sharda and OSV MV Triton Liberty are actively engaged in the salvage operations in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard and other maritime agencies. This swift insertion & extraction of the salvage team by the Indian Navy has significantly reinforced the rescue efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment