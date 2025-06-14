Dubai Marina Building Fire That Broke Out Last Night Now Under Control

Authorities in Dubai have controlled a fire that broke out late Friday night in a 67-storey high-rise building in Marina, Dubai Media Office (DMO) confirmed.

Dubai Civil Defence teams worked tirelessly for six hours to extinguish the blaze, while specialised units safely evacuated all 3,820 residents from 764 apartments of Marina Pinnacle without any injuries.

Recommended For You

At 2.21am on Saturday, the DMO provided further details on the successful evacuation efforts.

Authorities are now working closely with the building's developer to arrange temporary housing for the affected residents, prioritising their safety and well-being.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Saturday morning, a Khaleej Times reader shared a glimpse of the aftermath, showing smoke still rising from the tower hours after the fire was contained.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is not the first time Marina Pinnacle - also known as Tiger Tower - has caught fire. On May 25, 2015, a kitchen incident sparked a fire on the 47th floor, which spread to the 48th floor before being contained by Dubai Civil Defence.

Incidentally, the 67-storey Marina Pinnacle is located near The Torch, another sckysraper that twice caught fire in 2015 and 2017. The latest fire saw no injuries and casualties, authorities said.