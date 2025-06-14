Trump Says Musk Was 'Very Nice' To Express Regret On His Posts
Donald Trump on Wednesday responded to Elon Musk expressing regret about some of his social media posts about the US President, saying in an interview with the New York Post that he thought it was very nice that Musk did that.
Musk earlier said he regretted some of the posts he made last week about Trump as they had gone "too far", the latest sign of a tentative reconciliation between the two men.
"I thought it was very nice that he did that,” the New York Post quoted Trump as saying.
