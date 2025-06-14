Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif To Visit UAE On June 12, Meet Sheikh Mohamed
Pakistan PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the UAE on Thursday, June 12, along with a high-level delegation to meet senior UAE leadership.
A spokesperson of Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the prime minister will be accompanied by senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, federal Ministers, and other senior officials.
“Prime minister Sharif will hold high-level meetings with the UAE leadership, including a bilateral meeting with the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. A wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest and concern will be discussed during the high-level interactions,” said the spokesperson.
This is Sharif's second visit to the UAE this year. He visited the UAE in February 2025.
Sharif last week paid a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia to boost bilateral ties and praise the Kingdom's role in de-escalating tension with India in a recent military conflict.
Prior to Saudi Arabia, Sharif visited four friendly countries - Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan to acknowledge their support during Pakistan's conflict with India.
“The Prime Minister's visit will serve to further strengthen the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, deepen economic ties, and foster multifaceted collaboration. This visit is a manifestation of Pakistan's and UAE's shared commitment to bolstering the mutually beneficial strategic partnership, enhancing cooperation in existing areas of mutual interest, and exploring new avenues for further strengthening the bilateral cordial relations,” said the Pakistan Foreign Ministry's spokesperson.
