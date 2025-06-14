How Dubai Is Becoming A Key Player In The Ultra-Luxe Cruise Boom
Once seen as the domain of retired couples enjoying their golden years playing bingo and card games, cruising is seeing a revival as it is being thrust into the world of luxury travel. Major companies are investing in state-of-the-art new ships while global travel players, such as Virgin, are entering the market, and luxury hotel brands, such as Ritz-Carlton, Aman and Four Seasons, are joining the movement.
Cruise companies are responding to the gastronomy boom and offering the latest food trends, fine-tuning fitness and wellness travel, and responding to the demand for more sustainable travel, all while offering an increasing number of remote destinations off the more well-trodden cruise routes.
Rebecca Ransom, MEA business development manager at Norwegian Cruise Line, said there is huge potential for growth in the luxury sector as cruising still accounts for just 2.7 per cent of the total travel market, according to the Cruise Lines International Association's 2025 State of the Cruise Industry Report.
A recent Bloomberg report showed that the ultra-luxury cruise market is growing 2.5 times faster than the broader cruise industry, with projections estimating 1.5 million luxury cruisers by 2028.
“At Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), we're seeing similar patterns,” Ransom told LUXE. “High-net-worth markets, such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, have shown rapid and stable post-pandemic recovery, with strong growth in both booking volume and revenue. In contrast, markets with lower purchasing power have experienced a more gradual rebound.”
To meet this rising demand, many cruise and hospitality brands are expanding their luxury offerings or launching entirely new luxury lines, including NCL.
“We introduced The Haven by NorwegianTM - our exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept - aboard the Norwegian Epic in 2011. This private enclave, accessible only by keycard, is designed for discerning travellers seeking a refined and secluded experience at sea.”
The Haven features spacious, elegantly appointed suites, some accommodating up to eight guests, 24-hour butler and concierge services, a private sundeck and restaurant, and priority access to dining, entertainment and shore excursions. Available on just 15 NCL ships, it offers luxury cruising across Europe, Alaska and the Caribbean.
It is time for an industry shake-up, she admits. “In the eyes of many travellers, who are often times not very familiar with the industry, cruising is still considered very dusty and formal, resembling a Titanic-like experience with Captain's dinners, strict dress codes as well as promenades on the sun deck. “There are still cruise lines that strive to deliver this kind of cruise experience, but there are also many cruise lines offering a more modern and relaxed experience. Even in the luxury segment.”
Ransom says that the UAE, and Dubai in particular, is emerging as a key player in the global luxury cruise market. “With its world-class port infrastructure, exceptional air connectivity, and reputation as a premier luxury destination, Dubai serves both as a strategic embarkation point and a marquee port of call for premium cruise itineraries across the Middle East, Asia, and Africa,” she said. “While our presence in Dubai has so far been limited to select turnaround operations and port calls, we see significant opportunity to expand our deployment in the region. As demand for cruising continues to grow globally, we are actively exploring ways to enhance our footprint in the Gulf.”
Sapna Aidasani, marketing director at Pluto Travels, says Covid had a huge impact on the industry, seeing smaller, more intimate cruises forging ahead with a focus on smaller yachts and boutique cruises. She said offerings have also diversified with many cruises now focusing on detox, mindfulness and wellness retreats onboard, and upgraded connectivity seeing a rise in longer itineraries allowing people to work while they cruise, as trends show the rise of high-net-worth travellers blending business and leisure travel.
“Luxury at sea has reached an entirely new level,” she said. “With iconic five-star brands, like Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons, entering the cruise industry, elegance now sails across oceans. These aren't just cruises - they're floating luxury hotels offering the same signature experiences and personalised service their guests expect on land.”
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has retractable marine platforms located at the aft of the yacht that serve as a private, ocean-level lounge that blurs the line between the vessel and the sea. “It's not just a marina; it's a floating beach club designed to deliver an intimate, ocean-front luxury experience that rivals any private island,” added Aidasani.
A nine-day cruise in the Mediterranean or Northern Europe and Baltic this summer departing from European ports will set travellers back at least $15,400. The brand's third superyacht, Luminara, which launches this summer, will have space for 452 passengers with experiences including 'diamond dust' facials.
A 13-day African itinerary, starting from Cape Town, will cost travellers from $18,600, and a 14-night Asian tour from Hong Kong starts at $21,400.
There is no end to the luxury offerings being created as hotels now battle for the sea. The 95-suite Four Seasons 1, opening next January with weeklong sailings to the likes of Antigua costing over $32,500 per suite, will go up to as much as $330,000 for the glass-enclosed, 10,000-square-foot penthouse for a week.
And next summer, the Orient Express will launch its 220-meter, 54-suite vessel with a Guerlain spa, water sports and food by French Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno. The cost of a three-night cruise around the Côte d'Azur will be $19,075 per cabin.
Instead of focusing on the older generation in their retirement years, cruising has also varied its offerings in a way that has transformed its reach. From cruise weddings to wellness cruises, she says that networking events for high level business communities are also jumping aboard, while it is also appealing to the party crowd with the likes of Greek island hopping among the favourites. Dubai is benefiting from this growing luxury cruise market once the European season winds down between October and March, welcoming some of the world's top cruise liners during this period, with routes covering the UAE, Oman, and Qatar.
Cruises range from short two-day sailings to immersive five to six day journeys, making them incredibly popular among travellers from Central Asia. “In short, the luxury cruise market is not just docking in Dubai, it's investing in it,” Aidasani added. “One of the most exclusive experiences for Dubai's elite is the luxury cruise route from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and onwards to Sir Bani Yas Island, a hidden gem. This island offers a unique mix of African-style wildlife safaris, ultra-luxury beach resorts, and private suite villas, all in one destination. These two-day cruises are redefining high-end leisure travel within the UAE, drawing a growing luxury footfall to the country's undiscovered coastal treasures.”
Aleksei Makarov, co-founder of Octanta Maritime Academy, which has just opened a school in Dubai, said cruising today is not what it was a decade ago. “The industry has undergone a quiet revolution, moving from mass tourism to highly curated, high-end travel. Guests now board ships for transformative experiences. Yacht-like vessels, boutique expedition cruises, and ultra-luxury riverboats have emerged as floating sanctuaries. With brands like Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons entering the space, the message is clear: cruising is no longer just a product - it's a lifestyle.”
He told LUXE that the pandemic was a reset. “Travellers began to seek privacy, safety, and meaning. Cruising, in its new form, offers all three. At the same time, younger generations have entered the space, demanding modern design, sustainability, and authenticity. The industry responded by reimagining the product: smaller ships, immersive itineraries, smarter tech, and elevated service standards.”
