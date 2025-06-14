Once seen as the domain of retired couples enjoying their golden years playing bingo and card games‭, ‬cruising is seeing a revival‭ ‬as it is being thrust into the world of luxury travel‭. ‬Major companies are investing in state-of-the-art new ships while global‭ ‬travel players‭, ‬such as Virgin‭, ‬are entering the market‭, ‬and luxury hotel brands‭, ‬such as Ritz-Carlton‭, ‬Aman and Four Seasons‭, ‬are joining the movement‭. ‬

Cruise companies are responding to the gastronomy boom and offering the latest food trends‭, ‬fine-tuning fitness and wellness travel‭, ‬and responding to the demand for more sustainable travel‭, ‬all while offering an increasing number of remote destinations off the more well-trodden cruise routes‭. ‬

Rebecca Ransom‭, ‬MEA business development manager at Norwegian Cruise Line‭, ‬said there is huge potential for growth in the luxury‭ ‬sector as cruising still accounts for just 2.7‭ ‬per cent of the total travel market‭, ‬according to the Cruise Lines International‭ ‬Association's 2025‭ ‬State of the Cruise Industry Report‭. ‬

A recent Bloomberg report showed that the ultra-luxury cruise market is growing 2.5‭ ‬times faster than the broader cruise industry‭, ‬with projections estimating 1.5‭ ‬million luxury cruisers by 2028‭. ‬

“At Norwegian Cruise Line‭ (‬NCL‭), ‬we're seeing similar patterns‭,‬”‭ ‬Ransom told‭ ‬LUXE‭. ‬“High-net-worth markets‭, ‬such as the United Arab Emirates‭, ‬Saudi Arabia and Qatar‭, ‬have shown rapid and stable post-pandemic recovery‭, ‬with strong growth in both booking volume and revenue‭. ‬In contrast‭, ‬markets with lower purchasing power have experienced a‭ ‬more gradual rebound‭.‬”

To meet this rising demand‭, ‬many cruise and hospitality brands are expanding their luxury offerings or launching entirely new luxury lines‭, ‬including NCL‭. ‬

“We introduced The Haven by NorwegianTM‭ ‬-‭ ‬our exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept‭ ‬-‭ ‬aboard the Norwegian Epic in 2011‭. ‬This private enclave‭, ‬accessible only by keycard‭, ‬is designed for discerning travellers seeking a refined and secluded experience at sea‭.‬”

The Haven features spacious‭, ‬elegantly appointed suites‭, ‬some accommodating up to eight guests‭, ‬24-hour butler and concierge services‭, ‬a private sundeck and restaurant‭, ‬and priority access to dining‭, ‬entertainment and shore excursions‭. ‬Available on just 15‭ ‬NCL ships‭, ‬it offers luxury cruising across Europe‭, ‬Alaska and the Caribbean‭.‬

It is time for an industry shake-up‭, ‬she admits‭. ‬“In the eyes of many travellers‭, ‬who are often times not very familiar with the industry‭, ‬cruising is still considered very dusty‭ ‬and formal‭, ‬resembling a Titanic-like experience with Captain's dinners‭, ‬strict dress codes as well as promenades on the sun deck‭. ‬“There are still cruise lines that strive to deliver this kind of cruise experience‭, ‬but there are also many cruise lines offering a more modern and relaxed experience‭. ‬Even in the luxury segment‭.‬”

Ransom says that the UAE‭, ‬and Dubai in particular‭, ‬is emerging as a key player in the global luxury cruise market‭. ‬“With its world-class port infrastructure‭, ‬exceptional air connectivity‭, ‬and reputation as a premier luxury destination‭, ‬Dubai serves both as a strategic embarkation point and a marquee port of call for premium cruise itineraries across the Middle East‭, ‬Asia‭, ‬and Africa‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“While our presence in Dubai has so far been limited to select turnaround operations and port calls‭, ‬we see significant opportunity to expand our deployment in the region‭. ‬As demand for cruising continues to grow globally‭, ‬we are actively exploring ways to‭ ‬enhance our footprint in the Gulf‭.‬”

Sapna Aidasani‭, ‬marketing director at Pluto Travels‭, ‬says Covid had a huge impact on the industry‭, ‬seeing smaller‭, ‬more intimate‭ ‬cruises forging ahead with a focus on smaller yachts and boutique cruises‭. ‬She said offerings have also diversified with many cruises now focusing on detox‭, ‬mindfulness and wellness retreats onboard‭, ‬and‭ ‬upgraded connectivity seeing a rise in longer itineraries allowing people to work while they cruise‭, ‬as trends show the rise of‭ ‬high-net-worth travellers blending business and leisure travel‭.‬

“Luxury at sea has reached an entirely new level‭,‬”‭ ‬she said‭. ‬“With iconic five-star brands‭, ‬like Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons‭, ‬entering the cruise industry‭, ‬elegance now sails across oceans‭. ‬These aren't just cruises‭ ‬-‭ ‬they're floating luxury hotels offering the same signature experiences and personalised service their guests expect on land‭.‬”

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection has retractable marine platforms located at the aft of the yacht that serve as a private‭, ‬ocean-level lounge that blurs the line between the vessel and the sea‭. ‬“It's not just a marina‭; ‬it's a floating beach club designed to deliver an intimate‭, ‬ocean-front luxury experience that rivals any private island‭,‬”‭ ‬added Aidasani‭. ‬

A nine-day cruise in the Mediterranean or Northern Europe and Baltic this summer departing from European ports will set travellers back at least‭ $‬15,400‭. ‬The brand's third superyacht‭, ‬Luminara‭, ‬which launches this summer‭, ‬will have space for 452‭ ‬passengers with experiences including‭ ‬'diamond dust'‭ ‬facials‭. ‬

A 13-day African itinerary‭, ‬starting from Cape Town‭, ‬will cost travellers from‭ $‬18,600‭, ‬and a 14-night Asian tour from Hong Kong‭ ‬starts at‭ $‬21,400‭.‬

There is no end to the luxury offerings being created as hotels now battle for the sea‭. ‬The 95-suite Four Seasons 1‭, ‬opening next January with weeklong sailings to the likes of Antigua costing over‭ $‬32,500‭ ‬per suite‭, ‬will go up to as much as‭ $‬330,000‭ ‬for the glass-enclosed‭, ‬10,000-square-foot penthouse for a week‭.‬

And next summer‭, ‬the Orient Express will launch its 220-meter‭, ‬54-suite vessel with a Guerlain spa‭, ‬water sports and food by French Michelin-starred chef Yannick Alléno‭. ‬The cost of a three-night cruise around the Côte d'Azur will be‭ $‬19,075‭ ‬per cabin‭.‬

Instead of focusing on the older generation in their retirement years‭, ‬cruising has also varied its offerings in a way that has‭ ‬transformed its reach‭. ‬From cruise weddings to wellness cruises‭, ‬she says that networking events for high level business communities are also jumping aboard‭, ‬while it is also appealing to the party crowd with the likes of Greek island hopping among the favourites‭. ‬Dubai is benefiting from this growing luxury cruise market once the European season winds down between October and March‭, ‬welcoming some of the world's top cruise liners during this period‭, ‬with routes covering the UAE‭, ‬Oman‭, ‬and Qatar‭.‬

Cruises range from short two-day sailings to immersive five to six day journeys‭, ‬making them incredibly popular among travellers‭ ‬from Central Asia‭. ‬“In short‭, ‬the luxury cruise market is not just docking in Dubai‭, ‬it's investing in it‭,‬”‭ ‬Aidasani added‭. ‬“One of the most exclusive experiences for Dubai's elite is the luxury cruise route from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and onwards to Sir Bani Yas Island‭, ‬a hidden gem‭. ‬This island offers‭ ‬a unique mix of African-style wildlife safaris‭, ‬ultra-luxury beach resorts‭, ‬and private suite villas‭, ‬all in one destination‭. ‬These two-day cruises are redefining high-end leisure travel within the UAE‭, ‬drawing a growing luxury footfall to the country's undiscovered coastal treasures‭.‬”

Aleksei Makarov‭, ‬co-founder of Octanta Maritime Academy‭, ‬which has just opened a school in Dubai‭, ‬said cruising today is not what it was a decade ago‭. ‬“The industry has undergone a quiet revolution‭, ‬moving from mass tourism to highly curated‭, ‬high-end travel‭. ‬Guests now board ships for transformative experiences‭. ‬Yacht-like vessels‭, ‬boutique expedition cruises‭, ‬and ultra-luxury riverboats have emerged as‭ ‬floating sanctuaries‭. ‬With brands like Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons entering the space‭, ‬the message is clear‭: ‬cruising is no longer just a product‭ ‬-‭ ‬it's a lifestyle‭.‬”

He told‭ ‬LUXE‭ ‬that the pandemic was a reset‭. ‬“Travellers began to seek privacy‭, ‬safety‭, ‬and meaning‭. ‬Cruising‭, ‬in its new form‭, ‬offers all three‭. ‬At the same time‭, ‬younger generations have entered the space‭, ‬demanding modern design‭, ‬sustainability‭, ‬and authenticity‭. ‬The industry responded by reimagining the product‭: ‬smaller ships‭, ‬immersive itineraries‭, ‬smarter tech‭, ‬and elevated service standards‭.‬”