Club Aqua, AIPL Dreamcity, Ludhiana Celebrates Father's Day With A High-Energy Morning Run In Collaboration With Runners Brew Club
Club Aqua, AIPL DreamCity, Ludhiana
Held early on Saturday morning, June 14, the 5 KM run saw enthusiastic participation from over 150 runners, ranging from seasoned athletes to first-time joggers - all united by the shared goal of celebrating fatherhood in an active and meaningful way.
The morning began at 6:00 AM with participants assembling at Club Aqua, and the run flagged off sharply at 6:30 AM. The energy was palpable as runners set off on the well-marked route, cheered on by friends, family, and fellow fitness lovers.
Post-Run Chill at Club Aqua: After crossing the finish line, participants were treated to a thoughtfully curated post-run experience that included:
Pickleball Trial Sessions: Fun-filled and engaging trial games introduced attendees to this fast-growing sport.
Brunch at The Willow: A delicious, health-conscious breakfast spread gave everyone a chance to relax, refuel, and reconnect.
"Starts with a run, ends with a brew, and is filled with the kind of energy that keeps you coming back" - this sentiment by Runners Brew Club perfectly summed up the mood of the day. More than just a running group, the club fostered an atmosphere of camaraderie, laughter, and shared wins.
The event was a unique initiative by Club Aqua to encourage a healthier lifestyle while offering a refreshing way to celebrate Father's Day. It reinforced AIPL DreamCity's commitment to building communities centered around wellness, activity, and joyful experiences.
For event highlights and more, visit: com/p/DKy9KgiJ9HV/?igsh=c2Y0dTNnZnBjaGtw
