Qatar, Saudi Arabia To Host Final Round Of AFC World Cup Qualifiers


2025-06-14 04:01:07
Kuala Lumpur: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed that the Qatar Football Association and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation will serve as the Host Member Associations for the upcoming AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 26 Playoffs.

In an official statement, the AFC added that six teams - the third and fourth-placed sides from the AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 26, namely Indonesia, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates - will be divided into two groups of three teams. These teams will compete in a centralised format from October 8 to 14, 2025, with the two group winners securing the remaining automatic berths at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Subsequently, the runners-up from each group will face off in a two-legged AFC Asian Qualifiers – Road to 26 Playoffs Knockout Stage on November 13 and 18, 2025, with the winner advancing to the FIFA Play-off Tournament.

The official draw is scheduled to be held on July 17, 2025.

