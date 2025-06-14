403
UN Ocean Conference Unveils Plan to Protect Marine Ecosystems
(MENAFN) The third United Nations Ocean Conference wrapped up Friday in Nice, France, with the unveiling of a sweeping new blueprint aimed at accelerating global efforts to safeguard marine ecosystems.
Co-hosted by France and Costa Rica, the high-stakes summit culminated in the adoption of the Nice Ocean Action Plan, reaffirming the world’s political commitment to ocean conservation amid mounting environmental pressures.
Central to the plan is a political declaration titled “Our Ocean, Our Future: United for Urgent Action,” which lays out clear objectives—expanding marine protected areas, slashing emissions from maritime transport, tackling marine pollution, and boosting financial support for climate-vulnerable coastal and island nations.
A major focal point of the talks was the Agreement under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement), adopted in 2023. During the conference, 19 additional nations ratified the pact, narrowing the gap toward its activation. Just 10 more ratifications are now needed for it to enter into force.
Running from June 9 to 13, the conference convened heads of state, policymakers, scientists, civil society leaders, and business representatives to advance global dialogue on sustainable ocean governance.
The next UN Ocean Conference is slated for 2028 and will be co-hosted by South Korea and Chile.
