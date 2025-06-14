Mom Said She Will Return: Aparna Mahadik's Daughter Waits, Family Shattered By AI Plane Crash

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) The aftermath of the tragic Air India crash continues to send shockwaves across Maharashtra, leaving behind families shattered and communities grieving. Among the victims was Aparna Mahadik, a cabin crew member and relative of NCP MP Sunil Tatkare.

Her family is still in disbelief, struggling to come to terms with the loss. Aparna's young daughter, unaware of the full extent of the tragedy, clings to the last words of her mother:“Mom said she'll be back.”

She continues to call her mother's phone, hoping she'll answer, while her father remains in Ahmedabad for DNA testing and official formalities.

Aparna's sister-in-law, Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare, said the family has decided not to break the news to the child until the DNA results are confirmed.

“It's heartbreaking. Aparna was a strong, loving woman who balanced work and family with dedication. Just days ago, all the siblings reunited after years, even celebrating a niece's birthday. In a moment, everything turned upside down,” she said.

Tatkare recalled Aparna's journey -- raised by a single mother in Bengaluru after losing her father early, blending effortlessly into Maharashtrian culture after her marriage, and being on the verge of a promotion.

“Even our Labrador hasn't been the same since the crash. She was the soul of the household,” she added, visibly moved.

Another victim of the crash was Shraddha Dhawan, the in-cabin supervisor. At her home in North East Mumbai, disbelief lingers. Hours before the flight, Shraddha had assured her family she'd be back soon. It was her final call. Her husband, also an Air India employee, rushed back from Delhi. Their 15-year-old daughter, a Class 10 student, is in the middle of her school exams.

“Shraddha was extremely caring and stayed in touch whenever she was flying,” said her cousin Srishti. Society secretary Chanchal Das recalled Shraddha as warm and affable. Her brother, who lives in the US, is on his way to Ahmedabad to complete formalities.

In Nhava village of Panvel taluka, the home of flight attendant Maithili Patil has become a gathering point for villagers offering condolences. Maithili, who had been with Air India for two years, had called her father on Thursday morning to inform him she was flying to London. Hours later, her family was devastated by the crash.

“Even today, we are praying for her safety,” said one relative. Maithili, who had a deep love for devotional music and pets, was admired in her village.“She recently inspired aviation students at a TS Rehman College event,” said villager Vaibhav Mhatre, recalling her warmth and ambition.

In Powai, mourners continue to visit the family of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot who died in the crash. His 88-year-old father is inconsolable.“Sumeet had promised to return home and retire soon to care for his father,” a neighbour said, underscoring the poignancy of the unfulfilled vow.

In Dombivli, the Songhare family mourns Roshni Songhare, a 27-year-old flight attendant who joined Air India two years ago. Her mother, Rajshree, continues to hope for a miracle.“Roshni called before the flight to say goodbye. We never imagined it would be the last time,” said a family member. Roshni had long aspired to become a flight attendant and had previously worked with SpiceJet.

“She worked hard despite difficult circumstances,” said a relative. The family had moved from Grant Road to Dombivli in recent years, and her father, a technician, encouraged both his children to chase their dreams.

Deepak Pathak from Badlapur, another crew member, had called his mother from Ahmedabad just before take-off. He had been with Air India for 11 years. His family, unable to contact him after the crash, has rushed to Ahmedabad. A friend said,“He posted something on Facebook that morning. None of us imagined it would be his last.”

The sorrow runs deep, but so do the calls for accountability and reform. Friends, relatives, and colleagues hope that the tragedy will prompt stronger safety protocols to ensure such devastating losses are never repeated.

