Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Karisma Kapoor Films That Failed To Impress: Box Office Disasters That Surprised Fans

Karisma Kapoor Films That Failed To Impress: Box Office Disasters That Surprised Fans


2025-06-14 03:11:07
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Karisma Kapoor was a top actress of the 90s. However, many of her movies flopped. Here are 7 of her films that bombed at the box office. Find out which films these were and why they failed.

Karisma Kapoor is a talented actress, but she's had her share of flops. Here are seven of her movies that tanked at the box office.

1. Baaz: A Bird in Danger (2003)

Released on February 7, 2003, this suspense thriller had no suspense. The weak story made it a disaster, not even recovering half its budget.

2. Dangerous Ishhq (2012)

Karisma Kapoor's comeback film on May 11, 2012, is considered one of her biggest flops.

3. Paapi Gudia (1996)

This horror-thriller, a remake of Child's Play, was a super disaster.

4. Police Officer (1992)

This action movie fell victim to a weak script and poor direction.

5. Mere Jeevan Saathi (2006)

This movie also failed at the box office.

6. Megha (1996)

This film came and went without anyone noticing.

7. Jawab (1995)

This movie also performed below average.

MENAFN14062025007385015968ID1109673099

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search