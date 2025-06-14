Karisma Kapoor Films That Failed To Impress: Box Office Disasters That Surprised Fans

Karisma Kapoor was a top actress of the 90s. However, many of her movies flopped. Here are 7 of her films that bombed at the box office. Find out which films these were and why they failed.

1. Baaz: A Bird in Danger (2003)

Released on February 7, 2003, this suspense thriller had no suspense. The weak story made it a disaster, not even recovering half its budget.

2. Dangerous Ishhq (2012)

Karisma Kapoor's comeback film on May 11, 2012, is considered one of her biggest flops.

3. Paapi Gudia (1996)

This horror-thriller, a remake of Child's Play, was a super disaster.

4. Police Officer (1992)

This action movie fell victim to a weak script and poor direction.

5. Mere Jeevan Saathi (2006)

This movie also failed at the box office.

6. Megha (1996)

This film came and went without anyone noticing.

7. Jawab (1995)

This movie also performed below average.