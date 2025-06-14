Vascular Access Device Market Size, Tiop Share, Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global vascular access device market is undergoing substantial expansion, propelled by the rising incidence of chronic conditions including cancer, diabetes, and end-stage renal disease (ESRD). The increasing elderly population, which is more vulnerable to chronic illnesses, intensifies the demand for vascular access devices. Technological developments, such as incorporating antimicrobial coatings and real-time imaging guidance, improve the safety and efficacy of these devices, facilitating their implementation in clinical environments.

Furthermore, the transition to minimally invasive techniques and the proliferation of home healthcare services facilitate market expansion. Nonetheless, obstacles such as the potential for catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) and the substantial expense of sophisticated equipment may impede market growth. However, continuous research and development initiatives to enhance device design and functionality are anticipated to generate new market opportunities.

Market Dynamics Increasing incidence of chronic illnesses drives market growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and end-stage renal disease (ESRD), is a key catalyst for the vascular access device industry. Patients with these illnesses frequently have prolonged intravenous therapy, requiring dependable vascular access options. The World Health Organisation (WHO) projects that global cancer cases would increase by nearly 75% by 2050, exceeding 35 million new cases each year.

For instance, in May 2024, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that over 1 in 7 adults, approximately 35.5 million individuals, are anticipated to have chronic kidney disease (CKD) in the United States. These figures highlight the increasing demand for vascular access devices to enable treatments such as chemotherapy and dialysis.

Furthermore, the ageing global population exacerbates this demand, as older individuals are more prone to chronic conditions necessitating vascular treatments. Thus, the market is positioned for continuous growth, propelled by the necessity to accommodate a burgeoning patient demographic with chronic health issues.

Growth in developing markets creates tremendous opportunities

Emerging markets consistently offer significant growth prospects for the vascular access device sector, propelled by escalating healthcare investments, a growing incidence of chronic diseases, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure.

For example, in January 2025, Stryker Corporation announced a $4.9 billion acquisition of Inari Medical, a company specialising in solutions for treating venous thromboembolism. This strategic initiative seeks to enhance Stryker's footprint in the vascular access sector, especially in developing markets where the demand for sophisticated medical devices is escalating.

Countries such as India are experiencing swift expansion in the vascular access devices market within the Asia-Pacific region. This expansion is ascribed to escalating healthcare expenditures, heightened awareness of new medical technologies, and an increasing patient demographic necessitating prolonged intravenous therapy. Manufacturers exploit these opportunities by broadening their operations and customising products to satisfy regional demands. These strategic measures are anticipated to promote the utilisation of vascular access devices, improve patient care, and facilitate overall market expansion in these regions.

Regional Analysis

North America possesses the largest segment of the worldwide vascular access device market, propelled by sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, a high incidence of chronic diseases, and substantial investments in research & development. The United States significantly contributes to this domination, possessing a considerable patient population necessitating vascular access for therapies including chemotherapy, dialysis, and long-term pharmaceutical administration. The National Cancer Institute projects 2,001,140 additional cancer cases in the U.S. for 2024, signifying a considerable need for vascular access devices. The presence of significant industry participants and ongoing technology innovations has further solidified the region's dominant market position.

The global vascular access device market size was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 7.3 billion in 2025 to USD 13.8 billion in 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By Product Type, the market is segmented into central vascular access devices, peripheral vascular access devices, intraosseous vascular access devices, and accesso Central Vascular Access Devices (CVADs) dominate the market due to their extensive use in long-term intravenous therapies such as chemotherapy, parenteral nutrition, and hemodialysis.

By Application, the market is segmented into drug administration, fluid & nutrient administration, blood transfusion, diagnostics & testing, hemodialysis, chemotherapy, anaesthesia, and IV fluids. Drug administration is the leading application segment in the vascular access device market, driven by the necessity for efficient and reliable delivery of medications in various therapeutic areas.

By End User, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics & ambulatory care centres, long-term care facilities (LTCFs), and home healthcare sett Hospitals represent the largest end-user segment in the vascular access device market, attributed to the high volume of surgical procedures, emergency admissions, and inpatient treatments requiring vascular access.

By Material, the market is segmented into polyurethane, polyethene, Teflon, and silicone. Polyurethane has emerged as the dominant material in the vascular access device market, owing to its favourable properties such as biocompatibility, flexibility, and durability. Based on region, the global vascular access device market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)Teleflex IncorporatedICU Medical Inc.B. Braun SEAngioDynamics Inc.Medtronic PlcMerit Medical Systems Inc.Terumo CorporationNipro Medical CorporationVygon SACook MedicalAccess Vascular Inc.CordisFresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaAOrbusNeich Recent Developments



In January 2025 , Stryker announced its acquisition of Inari Medical for $4.9 billion. Inari specialises in devices that treat venous diseases such as venous thromboembolism. This acquisition enhances Stryker's portfolio in providing treatments for peripheral vascular diseases. In June 2024, Boston Scientific agreed to acquire Silk Road Medical, a company specialising in stroke prevention technology, for approximately $1.26 billion. This acquisition will expand Boston Scientific's vascular portfolio with Silk Road's minimally invasive transcarotid artery revascularisation technology.

By Product TypeCentral Vascular Access DevicesPeripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC)Centrally Inserted Central CathetersImplantable PortsPeripheral Vascular Access DevicesPeripheral Intravenous Catheters (PIVC)Midline CathetersButterfly/Winged NeedlesIntraosseous Vascular Access DevicesAccessoriesBy ApplicationDrug AdministrationFluid & Nutrient AdministrationBlood TransfusionDiagnostics & TestingHemodialysisChemotherapyAnesthesiaIV FluidsBy End UserHospitalsClinics & Ambulatory Care CentresLong-Term Care Facilities (LTCFs)Home Healthcare SettingsBy MaterialPolyurethanePolyethyleneTeflonSiliconeBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa