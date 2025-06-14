Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size, Top Share, Forecast To 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) market is experiencing significant growth, largely due to the escalating threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which poses a major challenge to public health worldwide. As conventional antibiotics become less effective, there is a heightened need for precise and prompt AST tools to support effective treatment decisions. Efforts by governments and international health bodies like the WHO and CDC are reinforcing this trend through investments in AMR surveillance and advocacy for the widespread use of AST to control resistant infections.

Additionally, the rising implementation of antimicrobial stewardship programs across healthcare settings is boosting demand for AST. These programs focus on the judicious use of antimicrobials through evidence-based approaches, where susceptibility testing is a key component. Furthermore, continuous R&D activities within the pharmaceutical sector aimed at developing new antibiotics also drive the need for robust susceptibility testing. These combined forces are propelling the global adoption and advancement of AST technologies.

Market Dynamics Increase in infectious disease outbreaks, including hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), drives the global market

A major factor driving the growth of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) market is the rising incidence of infectious disease outbreaks, particularly hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). The swift emergence and spread of drug-resistant pathogens in healthcare settings have heightened the demand for precise diagnostic methods to support effective treatment strategies.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that approximately 136 million HAIs occur globally each year, with around 119 million cases in low- and middle-income nations. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 1 in every 31 hospitalized patients has at least one HAI on any given day.

These statistics depict the critical need for timely AST to prevent the transmission of infections and enhance patient care. As a result, the growing emphasis on infection control and responsible antibiotic use is propelling the global expansion of the AST market.

Development of rapid, point-of-care AST solutions creates tremendous opportunities

The emergence of rapid point-of-care (POC) antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) solutions marks a significant advancement in combating antimicrobial resistance. Conventional AST methods typically take between 24 to 72 hours, often resulting in treatment delays and overuse of broad-spectrum antibiotics.

In a breakthrough development, Sysmex Europe launched the world's first POC AST system in June 2023, capable of delivering results from urine samples in just 30 minutes-a substantial improvement over traditional timelines. The system leverages proprietary microfluidic technology to automatically detect bacteria in approximately 15 minutes and assess antibiotic effectiveness, all within a compact, desktop-sized unit suitable for near-patient settings.

Such innovations are poised to enhance patient care by supporting faster, more accurate prescribing decisions and reducing hospital stays. As healthcare systems shift toward faster and more accessible diagnostics, global demand for streamlined, decentralized AST solutions is projected to rise sharply.

Regional Analysis

In North America, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) market is driven by the high prevalence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), particularly in healthcare-associated infections. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that about 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur annually in the country. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of innovative diagnostics, such as bioMérieux's VITEK 2 and Thermo Fisher Scientific's Sensititre systems.

Furthermore, Canada's investment in AMR surveillance through initiatives like the Canadian Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance System (CARSS) further supports market growth. Additionally, partnerships between diagnostic companies and healthcare providers, such as BD's collaboration with leading U.S. hospital systems for AST workflow automation, showcase the region's proactive stance. The rising demand for rapid point-of-care testing, especially post-COVID-19, is also boosting innovation and adoption of next-gen AST technologies in the region.

Key Highlights



The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market size was valued at USD 4.35 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 4.57 billion in 2025 to reach USD 6.78 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By product type, the market includes manual AST products, automated AST instruments, consumables, and software & services. The manual AST products segment dominated the market.

By techniques, the market is categorized into automated AST, Etest method, dilution, disk diffusion, and others. The disk diffusion segment held a dominant market share.

By application, the market is divided into drug development, susceptibility testing, and others. The susceptibility testing segment held the largest market share.

By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

bioMérieux SABecton Dickinson and CompanyThermo Fisher Scientific Inc.Danaher CorporationBio-Rad Laboratories Inc.HiMedia LaboratoriesLiofilchem S.r.l.Creative DiagnosticsMerck KGaAAccelerate Diagnostics Inc. Recent Developments

Market News

In April 2025, the FDA granted 510(k) clearance for Becton Dickinson's BD Phoenix M50 combined with the BDXpert System within the BD Synapsys Informatics suite. It incorporates advanced algorithms to interpret microbial identification (ID) and AST data, enhancing lab efficiency and speeding the delivery of accurate, clinically actionable results.

Segmentation

By Product TypeManual AST ProductsMIC StripsSusceptibility Testing DiscsCulture MediaAutomated AST InstrumentsConsumablesReagentsPanels & PlatesSoftware & ServicesBy TechniquesAutomated ASTEtest MethodDilutionDisk DiffusionOthersBy ApplicationDrug DevelopmentSusceptibility TestingOthersBy End-userHospitalsDiagnostic LaboratoriesBiotechnology & Pharmaceutical CompaniesOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa