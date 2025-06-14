Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Size, Top Share, Forecast To 2033
The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) market is experiencing significant growth, largely due to the escalating threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which poses a major challenge to public health worldwide. As conventional antibiotics become less effective, there is a heightened need for precise and prompt AST tools to support effective treatment decisions. Efforts by governments and international health bodies like the WHO and CDC are reinforcing this trend through investments in AMR surveillance and advocacy for the widespread use of AST to control resistant infections.
Additionally, the rising implementation of antimicrobial stewardship programs across healthcare settings is boosting demand for AST. These programs focus on the judicious use of antimicrobials through evidence-based approaches, where susceptibility testing is a key component. Furthermore, continuous R&D activities within the pharmaceutical sector aimed at developing new antibiotics also drive the need for robust susceptibility testing. These combined forces are propelling the global adoption and advancement of AST technologies.
Market Dynamics Increase in infectious disease outbreaks, including hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), drives the global market
A major factor driving the growth of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) market is the rising incidence of infectious disease outbreaks, particularly hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). The swift emergence and spread of drug-resistant pathogens in healthcare settings have heightened the demand for precise diagnostic methods to support effective treatment strategies.
-
The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that approximately 136 million HAIs occur globally each year, with around 119 million cases in low- and middle-income nations. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 1 in every 31 hospitalized patients has at least one HAI on any given day.
These statistics depict the critical need for timely AST to prevent the transmission of infections and enhance patient care. As a result, the growing emphasis on infection control and responsible antibiotic use is propelling the global expansion of the AST market.Development of rapid, point-of-care AST solutions creates tremendous opportunities
The emergence of rapid point-of-care (POC) antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) solutions marks a significant advancement in combating antimicrobial resistance. Conventional AST methods typically take between 24 to 72 hours, often resulting in treatment delays and overuse of broad-spectrum antibiotics.
-
In a breakthrough development, Sysmex Europe launched the world's first POC AST system in June 2023, capable of delivering results from urine samples in just 30 minutes-a substantial improvement over traditional timelines. The system leverages proprietary microfluidic technology to automatically detect bacteria in approximately 15 minutes and assess antibiotic effectiveness, all within a compact, desktop-sized unit suitable for near-patient settings.
Such innovations are poised to enhance patient care by supporting faster, more accurate prescribing decisions and reducing hospital stays. As healthcare systems shift toward faster and more accessible diagnostics, global demand for streamlined, decentralized AST solutions is projected to rise sharply.
Regional Analysis
In North America, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) market is driven by the high prevalence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), particularly in healthcare-associated infections. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that about 2.8 million antibiotic-resistant infections occur annually in the country. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure and early adoption of innovative diagnostics, such as bioMérieux's VITEK 2 and Thermo Fisher Scientific's Sensititre systems.
Furthermore, Canada's investment in AMR surveillance through initiatives like the Canadian Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance System (CARSS) further supports market growth. Additionally, partnerships between diagnostic companies and healthcare providers, such as BD's collaboration with leading U.S. hospital systems for AST workflow automation, showcase the region's proactive stance. The rising demand for rapid point-of-care testing, especially post-COVID-19, is also boosting innovation and adoption of next-gen AST technologies in the region.
Key Highlights
-
The global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market size was valued at USD 4.35 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 4.57 billion in 2025 to reach USD 6.78 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.05% during the forecast period (2025–2033).
By product type, the market includes manual AST products, automated AST instruments, consumables, and software & services. The manual AST products segment dominated the market.
By techniques, the market is categorized into automated AST, Etest method, dilution, disk diffusion, and others. The disk diffusion segment held a dominant market share.
By application, the market is divided into drug development, susceptibility testing, and others. The susceptibility testing segment held the largest market share.
By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the market.
North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.
bioMérieux SA Becton Dickinson and Company Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Danaher Corporation Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. HiMedia Laboratories Liofilchem S.r.l. Creative Diagnostics Merck KGaA Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Recent Developments
Market News
-
In April 2025, the FDA granted 510(k) clearance for Becton Dickinson's BD Phoenix M50 combined with the BDXpert System within the BD Synapsys Informatics suite. It incorporates advanced algorithms to interpret microbial identification (ID) and AST data, enhancing lab efficiency and speeding the delivery of accurate, clinically actionable results.
By Product Type Manual AST Products MIC Strips Susceptibility Testing Discs Culture Media Automated AST Instruments Consumables Reagents Panels & Plates Software & Services By Techniques Automated AST Etest Method Dilution Disk Diffusion Others By Application Drug Development Susceptibility Testing Others By End-user Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies Others By Regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America The Middle East and Africa Want to see full report on
Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Full Report
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment