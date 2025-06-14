Netanyahu's Iran Strike Is A Well-Laid Trap For Trump

MENAFN - Asia Times) On the morning of June 13, 2025, explosions rang out over Tehran, shattering the fragile calm of the Islamic world's sacred day of prayer. The targets were reportedly Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure.

And unlike past episodes of strategic ambiguity, this operation was not denied. It was explicitly approved by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Within hours, Iran responded. Drones were launched in swift retaliation, hitting sites believed to be affiliated with Israeli-linked interests in the region. This cycle of provocation and reprisal is not new in the Middle East.

But what makes this moment different is its timing, its international implications and the risk it now poses to the United States and global stability.

Just months earlier, US President Donald Trump, newly returned to office, sharply rebuked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump criticized Zelensky's refusal to negotiate with Russia as the root of prolonged conflict in Europe, warning that Kyiv's obstinacy could bring the world closer to World War III.

Yet it is not Ukraine that has ignited a new regional firestorm. It is Netanyahu-an American ally-who has taken a unilateral military step that may now entangle Washington in a conflict it did not start and cannot control.

The irony is sharp. Netanyahu's strike, reportedly conducted without prior coordination with the United States, which may or may not be true, comes at a time when the Biden and Trump administrations alike have signaled exhaustion with Middle Eastern entanglements.

After two decades of war in Iraq and Afghanistan, the American public's appetite for intervention is low. And yet, because of this one decision by an allied leader, the US may now find itself on the edge of another vortex-and one far more volatile than Ukraine.