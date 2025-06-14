Trump Has 'Trumpeted' India-Pak Ceasefire Claims 13 Times, When Will PM Speak Up: Cong

“Today President Trump turns 79. In the 34 days between May 10, 2025, and June 13, 2025, he trumpeted publicly on 13 different occasions in 3 different countries that he had brought about a ceasefire between India and Pakistan using trade with America as a carrot and stick,” Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said on X.

“He (Trump), of course, showered praise on both countries in equal measure,” Ramesh said.

“@narendramodi when will you speak up,” the Congress leader asked in the post.

Ramesh also shared on X a list and details of the occasions when Trump made the claims with the quotes of the US president and links to media reports.

With Trump repeating his claim that he“stopped a war between India and Pakistan”, Ramesh on Friday said the US president continues to make his claims for the“nth time” but Prime Minister Modi continues to be silent on them.

Ramesh also shared a video clip of Trump's remarks on X, in which he repeated his claim that he“stopped a war between India and Pakistan” and stopped it“with trade”.

Ramesh said that as India is engulfed in grief over the Ahmedabad aircraft tragedy, President Trump continues to make his claims on India and Pakistan for the“nth time”.

“This was at the Kennedy Centre in Washington DC yesterday. And the Prime Minister continues to be silent on these claims,” the Congress leader said on X.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7. Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of halting military actions following talks between the director generals of military operations (DGMOs) of both sides on May 10.

Trump has been repeatedly claiming that the US stopped India and Pakistan from fighting.

However, India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the DGMOs of the two militaries.

Earlier this week, the Congress claimed India has suffered three“huge diplomatic setbacks” from the US, which is constantly hyphenating India and Pakistan and that the Modi government's foreign policy has“failed” as it is driven by domestic political considerations.

Ramesh said the US' recent statements were both a“challenge and a warning” and required serious thinking“when the prime minister is only interested in playing divisive politics”.

He also said Modi should leave aside his“stubbornness” to call an all-party meeting and a special session of Parliament.

Ramesh said US Army General Michael Kurilla calling Pakistan a“phenomenal partner” in the counterterrorism world, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir's reported visit to Washington for the US Army Day celebrations later this week, and the recent remarks by a Trump administration spokesperson were“three huge setbacks” to India.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now