Air Classifier Market Set To Hit $2064.8 Million By 2035

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 13, 2025 5:50 am - Industry revenue for Air Classifier is estimated to rise to $2064.8 million by 2035 from $903.8 million of 2024. The revenue growth of market players is expected to average at 7.8% annually for the period 2024 to 2035.

Air Classifier is critical across several key applications including mineral processing, plastic recycling, pharmaceuticals manufacturing and food processing. The report unwinds growth & revenue expansion opportunities at Air Classifier's Product Type, Application, Technology, Energy Efficiency and Operating Speed including industry revenue forecast.

Industry Leadership and Competitive Landscape

The Air Classifier market is characterized by intense competition, with a number of leading players such as Metso Corporation, Hosokawa Alpine AG, Sweco, Sturtevant Inc., Prater Industries, Netzsch Group, Humboldt Wedag, ALPA Powder Technology, Thyssenkrupp AG, Zhengyuan Powder Engineering Equipment Co. Ltd., N Engineers SMCE and Van Tongeren America LLC..

The Air Classifier market is projected to expand substantially, driven by increased demand for energy efficiency and technological advancements in air classifier design. This growth is expected to be further supported by Industry trends like Growth in Construction and Industrial Applications.

Moreover, the key opportunities, such as expanding into untapped markets, technological innovations in air classifier systems and strategic collaborations and partnerships, are anticipated to create revenue pockets in major demand hubs including U.S., Germany, China, Japan and India.

Regional Shifts and Evolving Supply Chains

North America and Asia Pacific are the two most active and leading regions in the market. With challenges like high equipment and maintenance cost and limited technological awareness, Air Classifier market's supply chain from raw material suppliers / component manufacturers / assembly to end-user industry is expected to evolve & expand further; and industry players will make strategic advancement in emerging markets including Mexico, Thailand and Saudi Arabia for revenue diversification and TAM expansion.

Detailed Analysis -

Download Free Sample -

About DataString Consulting

DataString Consulting delivers a comprehensive suite of market research and business intelligence solutions for both B2B and B2C sectors all under one roof. From precise, targeted insights to fully customized market research reports, our services are built to align with each client's strategic goals. With a leadership team boasting over 30 years of combined experience serving Fortune 500 companies, we offer high-impact research and data services across global markets.

Our service portfolio is designed to support organizations of all sizes, with specific market data available from just USD 49, and full-scale market research reports starting at USD 1,399. As pioneers of a collaborative, cost-efficient model, we are shaping a sustainable ecosystem where market research firms, consultancies, and corporate teams can access dependable insights without the overhead of traditional research operations.

Contact:

Mr. Mark Lawson

DataString Consulting

...

...