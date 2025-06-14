MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 13, 2025 6:10 am - Santa Barbara Chocolate has retired its Coconut Sugar Chocolate and now offers a better option. This new chocolate is made with carefully selected ingredients for better taste and quality.

Santa Barbara Chocolate has officially retired its popular Coconut Sugar Chocolate and introduced a new alternative that better aligns with its commitment to clean, high-quality ingredients. The change comes after careful review of recent shifts in the global coconut sugar supply chain.

Coconut Sugar Chocolate had long been a customer favorite, appreciated for its smooth flavor and lower glycemic impact. However, growing concerns over ingredient consistency and transparency in the coconut sugar industry made it difficult to maintain the brand's trusted quality standards.

In recent years, some coconut sugar suppliers have started using cost-cutting methods, resulting in varying quality and less visibility into how the sugar is sourced and processed. These changes made it harder for Santa Barbara Chocolate to guarantee the same level of purity and safety customers expect.

Instead of continuing with an ingredient that no longer met their standards, the company chose to step away from coconut sugar and focus on options they can fully trust.

As a better alternative, Santa Barbara Chocolate now recommends its 72% Rainforest Dark Chocolate. This bar is crafted with organic ingredients and sweetened with raw cane sugar grown under U.S. oversight. It delivers a bold yet balanced taste with a lower glycemic impact than the previous coconut sugar blend.

Key features of the 72% Rainforest Dark Chocolate:

- Sweetened with raw cane sugar for better quality control

- Rich in antioxidants and polyphenols

- Rigorously batch-tested for purity

- Made and packaged in the USA

This updated offering reflects the company's values - putting ingredient safety and customer trust first. Santa Barbara Chocolate remains committed to providing chocolate made with clean, honest ingredients that support daily wellness.

While Coconut Sugar Chocolate has been retired, the company continues to explore future options. If a reliable and ethical supply of coconut sugar becomes available again, it may be reconsidered. Until then, customers can enjoy the new 72% Rainforest Dark Chocolate - a dependable choice crafted for everyday satisfaction.