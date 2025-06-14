Chetu Wins Gold Honor For Technology Expertise At The 10Th Annual 2025 Globee Awards For Achievement

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 13, 2025 6:57 am - Digital Intelligence Provider Recognized for Excellence in Business Performance and Innovation

Chetu, a global digital intelligence and software solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has been named a Gold Winner for Achievement in Technology at the 10th Annual 2025 Globee® Awards for Achievement-a distinguished program honoring outstanding business accomplishments by companies based in the United States.

The Globee® Awards for Achievement, formerly the American Business Awards, celebrate organizations and teams demonstrating exceptional results, leadership, innovation, and impact across various business functions and industries. This award underscores Chetu's commitment to technological excellence.

“We are honored to receive this award for Achievement in Technology, which reflects the dedication and expertise of our entire team,” said Prem Khatri, Vice President of Operations at Chetu.“This recognition motivates us to keep pushing boundaries, delivering greater value, and driving innovation across industries.”

This honor marks Chetu's seventh Globee, including six Gold wins. It recognizes the company's continued success in delivering cutting-edge software and AI-driven digital intelligence solutions across more than 40 industries. In the past year, leading analyst firms have recognized Chetu's AI and data development expertise, including Omdia, Everest Group, Verdantix, AIM Research, and ISG.

“The 2025 winners of the Globee® Awards for Achievement reflect globally recognized standards of business success,” said San Madan, President of the Globee® Awards.“Their accomplishments highlight the impact of strategic leadership, innovation, and operational excellence.”

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in digital intelligence and software solutions. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S., Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit

About the Globee® Awards:

The Globee® Awards present recognition in ten programs and competitions, including the Globee® Awards for Achievement (American Business), Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business (International), Globee® Awards for Excellence (Customer), Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Globee® Awards for Impact (Women in Business). Globee® Awards for Innovation (also known as Golden Bridge Awards®), Globee® Awards for Leadership, and the Globee® Awards for Technology. To learn more about the Globee® Awards, please visit the website:

