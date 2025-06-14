403
Iran Downs Israeli Occupation Spy Drones
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- Iran announced that air defenses felled early on Saturday Israeli occupation spy drones that have infiltrated its airspace.
Iranian news agency (IRNA) mentioned that these drones were aimed at executing espionage operations.
The official TV also announced that it downed a drone in city of Salmas, and the Iranian police department announced destroying five occupation drones by the border patrols. (end)
