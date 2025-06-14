403
Israeli Occupation Targets Mehrabad Airport In Iran
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, June 14 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation targeted Mehrabad International Airport, west of the Iranian capital, reported local news outlet Mehr News Agency on Saturday.
The Agency mentioned that the airport got bombed by the occupation without providing any further details.
The Israeli occupation military had launched since early hours of Friday morning a wide scale military attack, dubbed "Rising Lion" targeting Iran's nuclear program and military leadership.
The military attack resulted in the killing of several senior Iranian military leaders, including the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, the commander of the Revolutionary Guard, and a number of top nuclear scientists. (end)
