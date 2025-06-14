403
Three Dead, 100 Injured In Iranian Attacks -- Israeli Occupation Media
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, June 14 (KUNA) -- Three were killed and more than 100 injured due to Iranian attacks, reported Israeli occupation local media on Saturday.
The occupation's media mentioned that some of those injured are in critical condition, calling the damage caused unprecedented.
They had activated alarm sirens earlier today in the Dead Sea area and settlements in Al-Khalil to warn of a drone.
The Iranian strike comes in response to occupation's aggression targeting the capital Tehran as well as other cities and resulted in the death of several military leaders and nuclear scientists. (end)
