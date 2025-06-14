Interior Ministry To Auction Deregistered Cars, Motorcycles

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior has announced that it will hold a public auction for sale of deregistered cars, motorcycles, machinery and workshop scrap that it owns.

The auction will take place from June 22, in the evening hours between 4pm and 8pm, and will contiune until all items are sold out.

The Ministry added that the auction yard adjacent to Workshops and Transport Department on Street No 1 in Industrial Area will be the venue for this sale.

Prior to the auction, interested buyers can inspect the vehicles and machinery between 4pm and 6pm from June 17 to 19, 2025.

The Ministry assured that these vehicles are deregistered from the Traffic Department and carry no legal or financial liabilities.



Participants are expected to obtain an auction card by paying refundable security deposit of QR3,000.



As part of the auction terms, a 30% down payment is required for vehicles priced above QAR 15,000, with a minimum payment of QAR 5,000. Full payment (100%) must be made for vehicles priced at or below QAR 15,000, with the buyers even having the option to pay in full at the time of winning the bid.

Ministry warned that if If full payment is not completed within 24 hours of winning, the committee reserves the right to re-auction the vehicle, and the buyer forfeits any deposit paid.

The other terms and condition include:



Changing the buyer's name on the receipt is not permitted unless the full purchase amount has been paid, along with a QAR 200 fee.

Personal ID must be presented during finalisation to complete the registration.

The committee reserves the right to exclude individuals who previously failed to complete payment or who engage in conduct that disrupts the auction process.

Reselling of auctioned vehicles inside the auction yard is strictly prohibited. The committee bears no responsibility for any internal resale.

If a satisfactory bid is not achieved, the committee reserves the right to postpone the auction.

Cash payments are not accepted for purchases exceeding QAR 50,000, in accordance with the Council of Ministers Law.

For vehicles priced over QAR 50,000, payment must be made via IBAN bank transfer to the Police Fund account or by bank card. Smoking is strictly prohibited inside the auction yard.

This MoI auction follows a similar initiative by Ministry of Municipality , which is holding a public auction of 288 decommissioner government vehicles and equipment starting on June 16, 2025.