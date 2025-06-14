Leagend RT200: A Professional Lithium Battery Tester Designed For Accurate, Reliable Diagnostics

leagend RT200

leagend battery testers

leagend

leagend proudly announces the release of leagend RT200, a professional lithium battery tester for technicians, engineers, and battery maintenance specialists.

- Arthur KingslySHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, June 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- leagend, a global leader in automotive and energy diagnostic tools, proudly announces the release of leagend RT200, a professional lithium battery tester tailored for technicians, engineers, and battery maintenance specialists who demand accuracy, safety, and ease of use.As lithium battery technology becomes increasingly central to electric vehicles (EVs), energy storage systems (ESS), and industrial applications, leagend RT200 meets a rising need for high-precision diagnostic tools to assess battery performance and ensure operational safety.Purpose-Built for Modern Lithium Batteriesleagend RT200 is engineered specifically for lithium battery packs and supports multiple lithium chemistries, including:- LiFePO4 (Lithium Iron Phosphate)- LTO (Lithium Titanate)- NCM / NCA (Ternary Lithium-ion)Whether used in electric mobility, solar storage systems, forklifts, or backup power units, leagend RT200 offers a fast and reliable way to evaluate battery health, helping users identify degradation, cell imbalance, or abnormal resistance before problems arise.Unlike generic multimeters or testers not optimized for lithium chemistry, leagend RT200 provides specialized functionality that ensures accurate results under real-world conditions.Fast, Accurate Diagnostics in a Compact Formleagend RT200 delivers real-time readings of:- Battery pack voltage- Internal resistance- State of charge (SoC) estimation- Current (with optional in-line testing)The data is presented on a full-color digital screen with an intuitive layout, making it easy for users to interpret results quickly and make informed maintenance or replacement decisions.The unit's compact and lightweight design makes it highly portable, ideal for use in service bays, remote worksites, or battery production environments. It features durable leads and reliable connectors, ensuring a long lifespan and dependable field performance.Trusted by Professionals for Safety and ReliabilitySafety is a core focus in lithium battery diagnostics, and leagend RT200 is built with multiple safeguards, including:- Reverse polarity protection- Over-voltage protection- Short-circuit preventionThese features reduce risk during testing and protect both the user and the battery system. leagend RT200 complies with rigorous standards, making it suitable for use in demanding industrial, automotive, and R&D environments.A Versatile Tool for Growing Lithium ApplicationsWith lithium power systems expanding rapidly in both consumer and commercial sectors, leagend RT200 is a timely solution. It is well-suited for professionals in:- EV maintenance and repair- Renewable energy installations- Battery pack assembly and quality control- Material handling and logistics equipment service- Drone and e-bike system diagnosticsleagend RT200 simplifies daily testing routines while delivering high-level insights critical for extending battery life, improving safety, and minimizing unexpected failures.Backed by leagend's 20+ Years of Professional ExpertiseSince 2005, leagend has been a leading developer and manufacturer of battery diagnostic tools, battery testing and monitoring solutions. Known for its innovation and quality, the company serves professional customers globally and offers a comprehensive product range that includes portable battery testers which are the highest precision battery testers in the industry for its leading battery testing technologies, battery monitors which are the lowest power consumption battery monitors in the industry for its leading battery monitoring algorithms, OBD II diagnostic tools, smart chargers, and Bluetooth monitoring systems.The leagend RT200 continues leagend's legacy of engineering excellence by addressing the unique challenges of modern lithium battery systems with smart, user-centric design.

Arthur Kingsly

SHENZHEN LEAGEND OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

+86 755 8282 1859

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.