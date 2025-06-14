Jordan Reopened Airspace To Civilian Air Traffic Starting 7:30 A.M.-CARC

Amman, June 14 (Petra) – Chairman of Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC), Captain Haitham Misto, announced Jordan has reopened its airspace starting 7:30 a.m. local time.In a previous statement Friday, CARC had announced a temporary closure of the Kingdom's airspace and suspension of all air traffic through the Kingdom, in anticipation of any risks that could arise from the region's ongoing escalation.

