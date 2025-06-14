Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iranian Missile Attack Leaves Numerous Dead And Wounded


2025-06-14 02:05:34
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14.​ Ballistic missile strikes launched by Iran against Israel have resulted in the deaths of four people and left more than 70 others injured, the statement of Israeli media said, Trend reports.

The attacks caused widespread destruction in Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan, raising concerns that additional victims may still be trapped beneath the rubble.

Will be updated

MENAFN14062025000187011040ID1109672961

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search