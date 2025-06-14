MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA)

1920 -- Kuwait builds its third wall in the wake of Hemdh Battle during the rule of Sheikh Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. The five-mile-long, four-meter-high wall was built from mud and gypsum and stretched from the Watya coast in Qibla area until Bneid Al-Gar in the East and contained five gates, locally known as Derwazas. The wall was demolished in 1957 due to growth of population but the gates were kept until modern time.

1968 -- A Diwaniya (gathering hall) for the senior citizens was opened in the market place in downtown Kuwait city.

1972 -- Municipal Council elections were held. Bader Yusuf bin Essa Chaired the Council. He resigned and was succeeded by Abdulaziz Al-Adsani. The council held its last session in June 1976.

1980 -- Kuwait government approves a draft law the organize foreign direct investment.

1985 -- Ahmad Sayyed Hashem Al-Gharabally, a renowned businessman, passes away. The deceased was a member in the Maaref (Knowledge) Council in 1949 and one of the founders of Kuwait Cinema Company in 1955.

2002 -- Kuwait Ports Authority waives duties on commercial ships using its ports, the first to do so in the region.

2005 -- Kuwait Deputy Amir Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah signs a decree appointing Dr. Maasouma Almubarak as Minister of Planning and Minister of State for Administrative Development, the first Kuwaiti woman occupying a ministerial position in the country's history.

2009 -- Abdullah Al-Dekheel Al-Rushaid, Minister of Public Works (1981-86) and President of Kuwait Olympic Committee in 1971, passes away at age of 71. The deceased was also Director General of the Public Authority for Housing and member in the Supreme Planning Council.

2011 -- An interpellation by MPs Adel Al-Sarawi and Marzouq Al-Ghanim against Deputy Premier and Minister of State for Housing and Minister of State for Administrative Development Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Sabah, had been removed from the parliament agenda following resignation of Sheikh Ahmad.

2016 -- Kuwait parliament approves the public tenders' law.

2022 -- The National Assembly unanimously approves law granting penisoners KD 3,000. (end) nsn