Iran Strikes Tel Aviv US Backs Israel

Israeli military officials said they were intercepting hundreds of Iran's missiles and that Israel's Iron Dome system had been breached, hitting some parts of Tel Aviv.

Iranian leaders vowed retaliation against any regional military bases of any country that helps defend Israel, CNN reported.“Iran reserves the right – under international law – to respond decisively to this regime,” the official told CNN.“Any country that attempts to defend the regime against Iran's operations will, in turn, see its regional bases and positions become new targets.”

Ayatollah Khamenei warns of consequences

The leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, said Israel made a“grave mistake” for which there will be consequences, Iranian state media reported.

“Strong action should be taken, and will be taken,” Ayatollah Khamenei said during a speech.“We will have no leniency on them. Life will undoubtedly turn bleak for them.”

Casualties and evacuations reported in Israel

The Israel Defense Forces told Israelis to get to their shelters as more than 60 people were injured in the attack, two critically, and one woman died from her injuries, The Times of Israel reported.

Approximately 300 Israeli residents were evacuated from their homes in the greater Tel Aviv area early Saturday morning, with an additional 100 individuals evacuated from Ramat Gan, the Associated Press reported.

Nine buildings and hundreds of apartments were damaged in Ramat Gan, according to the daily Haaretz.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Iran had“crossed red lines” by launching missiles at Israeli areas where civilians live, Axios reported.

Iran's retaliation for Israeli strikes

Iran's attack is in retaliation to Israel's strikes on Tehran and Iranian nuclear sites early Friday morning, aimed at weakening Iran's ability to develop nuclear weapons. The strike resulted in the deaths of high-ranking officials within Iran's nuclear and military circles.

Israel carried out an attack that targeted a critical part of Iran's nuclear program and military bases. Israeli officials said several Iranian nuclear scientists, who were likely involved in the development of Iran's nuclear technology, were killed, along with high-ranking Iranian military leaders.

Major General Mohammad Baqeri, chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, and Major General Hossein Salami, chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), were reportedly assassinated in Tehran, Iranian officials confirmed Friday. Iranian state media reported 78 deaths, including the military leaders, and 320 others were wounded.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that the operation was carried out to safeguard Israel against the nuclear threat posed by Iran.

US response and diplomatic context

On Thursday, President Trump stated that earlier this week, he advised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against initiating a military strike on Iran while diplomatic negotiations over Iran's nuclear program are still underway.

Trump said Friday morning it was not too late for Iran to make a deal.“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal,” Trump posted in a thread on his social media platform, Truth Social.“Iran must make a deal, before there is nothing left, and save what was once known as the Iranian Empire. No more death, no more destruction, just do it, before it is too late. God bless you all!”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Thursday that the U.S. was not involved in helping Israel strike Iran.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now