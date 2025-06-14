The Silence Of Icons In Hours Of Need

MENAFN - Asia Times) Two articles–one from The Caravan, the other from The Atlantic–circle around a deceptively simple yet thought-provoking question: Can a global icon, someone capable of shaping the public thought of hundreds of millions, if not billions, of people, afford to remain silent during times of political and moral crisis?

Take Sachin Tendulkar, cricket's eternal deity and arguably one of India's most venerated public figures. In a searing 2021 piece titled“Establishment Man: The Moral Timidity of Sachin Tendulkar ,” journalist Vaibhav Vats conducted a quiet evisceration.

Yes, Tendulkar is humble. Yes, he's famously self-effacing. But Vats doesn't let those qualities mask the deeper absence at the heart of Tendulkar's public life: a glaring moral void.

At a time when India was being battered by the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and its Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aggressively advancing an exclusionary Citizenship Amendment Act, Tendulkar–idol to a billion–offered no comment, no concern, no gesture of civic responsibility.

Vats recounts a moment of almost surreal dissonance: as nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act gripped India, with mass demonstrations, police crackdowns, constitutional questions burning in the public square, Tendulkar took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his preferred chutney ratio for vada pav.

“Red chutney, very little green chutney & some imli chutney,” he wrote, as if utterly insulated from the country's moral convulsions.