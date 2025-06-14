VPTL 2025: Jitesh Sharma's Last-Ball Six Seals NECO Master Blaster's Victory And Spot In Final

MENAFN - IANS) Nagpur, June 13 (IANS) Jitesh Sharma kept his nerves under control and hit a six in the last ball of the match when 5 runs were required, in the first semifinal match of Vidarbha Pro T20 League 2025, to fix their spot in the final. They defeated Bharat Rangers by 6 wickets at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Jamtha near Nagpur on Friday.

After losing the toss and being put into bat first, Skipper Atharva Taide and Updesh Rajput opened the innings for Bharat Rangers. Rajput contributed with 14 in 19 balls. At a point, they were 50/2 in 7.1 overs. Then Taide, along with Neel Athaley, added 88 runs for the third wicket before Athaley was dismissed for 39 in 29 balls. Towards the end, Varun Bisht played a blistering knock of 50* in 15 balls. Atharva Taide remained unbeaten on 94* in 53 balls. They posted a total of 204/3 in 20 overs.

For NECO Master Blaster, Ananmay Jaiswal took 2/34 in 3 overs, and Sanjay Raghunath picked 1/27 in 4 overs.

With a target of 205 on the board, Vedant Dighade and Adhyan Daga opened the innings for NECO Master Blaster. The duo added 84 runs for the first wicket before Dighade lost his wicket for 35 in 21 balls. Adhyan Daga went on tomake 66 in 38 balls.

At a stage where the NECO Master Blaster were 136/2 in 13.1 overs, Aryam Meshram was joined by Jitesh Sharma in the middle. They added 56 runs for the third wicket.

Aryam made 49 in 35 balls. Jitesh Sharma not only remained unbeaten till the end but also clinched a win for his side by hitting a six in the very last ball of the match. Jitesh made 46* in 22 balls.

For Bharat Rangers, Shubham Kapse (1/47), Nachiket Bhute (1/41), Gaurav Farde (1/10), and Atharva Taide (1/15) took one wicket each in the innings.