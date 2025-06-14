Israel Army Shows J&K Part Of Pakistan, Apologises: 'Map Fails To...'
The Israel Army shared the map on X and posted,“Iran is a global threat. Israel is not the end goal, it's only the beginning. We had no other choice but to act.”Also Read | Dozens killed as Israel and Iran exchange devastating missile strikes
Several social media users in India criticised Israel for using the incorrect map of India and Pakistan.
One user commented, "Please remove it. India has always stood by you." Another said,“Dear IDF, We share common enemy and both countries are great friends. It would be good to repost with correct map of India . This is not a big task I suppose.”
Another user requested Israel "@IDF please next time upload correct map thank you we are with you 💪🏻🇮🇳." Another comment read,“Delete your tweet, here's the correct map of India.”Also Read | 'Death to Dictator': Explosions heard near Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's residence Israel apologises
Amid the series of criticising comments, Israel said,“This post is an illustration of the region. This map fails to precisely depict borders. We apologize for any offense caused by this image.”
Israel is currently in conflict with Iran. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that his country launched 'Operation Rising Lion', "a targeted military operation to roll back the Iranian threat to Israel's very survival.”Also Read | Iran's Amir Hatami appointed new Army chief amid Israeli attacks. Who is he?
He said Israel struck at the heart of "Iran's nuclear enrichment programme", Iran's "nuclear weaponisation programme" and the country's“ballistic missile programme”. He said Israeli forces“targeted Iran's main enrichment facility”, adding that "we targeted Iran's leading nuclear scientists working on the uranium bomb."
In response, Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israel into Saturday morning, killing at least two people and wounding others, after a series of blistering Israeli attacks on the heart of Iran's nuclear programme and its armed forces.Also Read | Nuclear factor fuels Israel-Iran conflict | EXPLAINED
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a recorded message Friday:“We will not allow them to escape safely from this great crime they committed .” Iran's UN ambassador said 78 people were killed and more than 320 wounded in Israeli attacks.
