How Social Media Divided And Broke America

MENAFN - Asia Times) “Something there is that doesn't love a wall” - Robert Frost

I still stick to my prediction that American society is slowly calming down from the unrest of 2014-2021. But as new rounds of protests erupt across the nation and a senator is wrestled to the ground and masked unidentified government agents rampage through workplaces and communities looking for“illegals” to arrest, it's worth remembering that the decline of unrest can be very slow and bumpy. Thus it was in the 1970s, and thus it is today.

But why is American society so unsettled in the first place? Something clearly broke in our society in the early 2010s. Watching TV or reading books from before that time feels like looking at a fresco or a mosaic of a vanished golden age - a country that had its problems and disagreements, but which basically worked. A country that almost no one seemed to doubt was a country, and should be one.

What broke that healthy nation? In a post last year, I argued that a perfect storm of events - the housing crash and Great Recession, the rise of China, racial diversification, and the rise of smartphone-enabled social media - all came crashing down on America at the same time.

I think that story is right, but I don't think it explains why America was especially vulnerable. Many other countries suffered from the global financial crisis, faced the rise of China, experienced tensions over immigration, and struggled with the introduction of social media. To give just one example, you can see a lot of the effects of smartphones - on attention spans and learning , depression , suicide , etc - in other countries, not just the US.

And yet the US seems to have been uniquely wounded by the last decade and a half. Where other rich countries have mostly resisted the rise of authoritarian, demagogic leaders, the US is stuck with Trump. American culture wars seem particularly pernicious and intractable. And America has suffered a particularly severe decline in the degree to which people trust institutions:

Source: FT

In fact, Americans are just down in the dumps about their country in general, and have been so for some time:

Source: Gallup

(Other polls find the same.)

This is especially odd in light of the fact that America's economy is doing so remarkably well compared to other rich countries. Wealth is up above where it was before the Great Recession, the middle class is economically healthy and thriving , wages are rising steadily , and America's macroeconomic performance has been very solid .

The US economy is an incredibly resilient machine - if you want a reason for optimism, look at how the economy has thrown off every shock and headwind that the world could throw at it.

And yet consumer sentiment is in the dumps. And if you tell people the economy is good, they'll get mad at you . I believe those low sentiment numbers, and I believe in that anger, but I don't see how it can be the real economy causing them. Instead, I suspect that Americans are projecting their anger at their institutions - and at each other - onto economic issues.

The introduction of the smartphone - and especially, social media on the smartphone - seems to have something to do with it. These technologies became ubiquitous in the 2010s:

Not all of the problems in American society line up nicely with the introduction of smartphone-enabled social media. Severe political polarization began earlier , probably in the 2000s as a result of the Iraq War. Satisfaction with the direction of the country fell at about the same time.

But the fall in institutional trust, and the rise in mental illness and unhappiness, line up well with the rise of the smartphone. Back in 2023, Erik Hoel had an excellent post listing a bunch of things about America that got worse right around the time that everyone got Facebook and Twitter and Instagram on their phones:

Many of the trends Hoel notes are tangential to the point I'm making here. But here's one worth highlighting:

Source: Zach Goldberg

By any objective standard, workplace sexism had been decreasing in America since 1980. But in the early 2010s - years before the MeToo movement - perceptions of sex discrimination among liberal women spiked.

There's a somewhat similar trend with race relations. Perceptions of race relations had been broadly positive until around 2013, at which point they turned sharply negative:

Source: Gallup