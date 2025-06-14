US Support For Israel Tainted By Far-Right Ideology

MENAFN - Asia Times) The US's unwavering support of Israel is tainted by far-right ideology; the rest of the West must join the Global South to halt the genocide in Gaza and to prevent the crisis from escalating into a wider regional conflict.

Last week, in a dangerous escalation of the Middle East crisis, Israel launched what it described as pre-emptive strikes against Iran. This latest development has further inflamed global protests, including in Western cities, against Israel's actions, particularly its ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The growing outrage over Israel's actions is contributing to a rise in antisemitism. In the US, two recent attacks targeting Jewish individuals-one in Colorado and another in Washington-have left many in the Jewish community feeling increasingly vulnerable.

The FBI Director Kash Patel has classified these attacks as acts of domestic terrorism. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has vowed to combat antisemitism while reaffirming unwavering US support for Israel.

Evangelicals represent a core constituency of the US support for Israel. Their backing is rooted in the belief that the founding of Israel fulfills biblical prophecy and signals the anticipated second coming of the Messiah.

Beyond supporting Israel, evangelicals are part of a broader movement. Through initiatives like the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025, conservative groups aim to promote Christian nationalist values and, more broadly, reestablish Christianity as the foundation of Western civilization.

In February, Vice President JD Vance criticized European governments for suppressing conservative voices, framing it as an attack on freedom of speech.

During Germany's recent general election, Elon Musk openly endorsed the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right political party.