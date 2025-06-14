US Support For Israel Tainted By Far-Right Ideology
Last week, in a dangerous escalation of the Middle East crisis, Israel launched what it described as pre-emptive strikes against Iran. This latest development has further inflamed global protests, including in Western cities, against Israel's actions, particularly its ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
The growing outrage over Israel's actions is contributing to a rise in antisemitism. In the US, two recent attacks targeting Jewish individuals-one in Colorado and another in Washington-have left many in the Jewish community feeling increasingly vulnerable.
The FBI Director Kash Patel has classified these attacks as acts of domestic terrorism. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has vowed to combat antisemitism while reaffirming unwavering US support for Israel.
Evangelicals represent a core constituency of the US support for Israel. Their backing is rooted in the belief that the founding of Israel fulfills biblical prophecy and signals the anticipated second coming of the Messiah.
Beyond supporting Israel, evangelicals are part of a broader movement. Through initiatives like the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025, conservative groups aim to promote Christian nationalist values and, more broadly, reestablish Christianity as the foundation of Western civilization.
In February, Vice President JD Vance criticized European governments for suppressing conservative voices, framing it as an attack on freedom of speech.
During Germany's recent general election, Elon Musk openly endorsed the Alternative for Germany (AfD), a far-right political party.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment