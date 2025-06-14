403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Renowned Filmmakers Honored With Life Membership Of International Film And Television Club At Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: 25th May 2025 – In a remarkable celebration of cinematic collaboration and cultural diplomacy, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), proudly presented the Life Membership of the International Film and Television Club to two distinguished filmmakers-Piyush Saha from West Bengal, India, and Sukanta Sumon from Bangladesh-at a special ceremony held at Marwah Studios, Noida Film City.
The prestigious honor was conferred under the banner of the Indo Bangladesh Film & Cultural Forum, an initiative aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh through the powerful medium of art and cinema.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed,“Cinema is a universal language that transcends borders. Through the Indo Bangladesh Film & Cultural Forum, we are deepening the cultural bond between our two nations. We are delighted to welcome Mr. Piyush Saha and Mr. Sukanta Sumon into the Marwah Studios family. Their contribution to regional and international cinema is truly commendable.”
Veteran Indian filmmaker Piyush Saha shared his gratitude, stating,“It is an honor to be recognized by such a respected institution. I have always believed in the power of cinema to unite people, and this membership is a great encouragement to continue creating stories that reflect our shared heritage and dreams.”
Bangladeshi director Sukanta Sumon added,“This gesture is more than an award-it is a bridge between our nations. I am thankful to Dr. Marwah and the Indo Bangladesh Film & Cultural Forum for this recognition. Together, we can tell stories that resonate across borders.”
The event concluded with a renewed pledge to initiate co-productions, film festivals, and cultural exchanges that spotlight the rich cinematic traditions of both countries.
The International Film and Television Club, founded by Dr. Marwah, has become a prestigious platform for global filmmakers, artists, and media professionals committed to using cinema as a tool for peace, education, and cultural development.
The prestigious honor was conferred under the banner of the Indo Bangladesh Film & Cultural Forum, an initiative aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Bangladesh through the powerful medium of art and cinema.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed,“Cinema is a universal language that transcends borders. Through the Indo Bangladesh Film & Cultural Forum, we are deepening the cultural bond between our two nations. We are delighted to welcome Mr. Piyush Saha and Mr. Sukanta Sumon into the Marwah Studios family. Their contribution to regional and international cinema is truly commendable.”
Veteran Indian filmmaker Piyush Saha shared his gratitude, stating,“It is an honor to be recognized by such a respected institution. I have always believed in the power of cinema to unite people, and this membership is a great encouragement to continue creating stories that reflect our shared heritage and dreams.”
Bangladeshi director Sukanta Sumon added,“This gesture is more than an award-it is a bridge between our nations. I am thankful to Dr. Marwah and the Indo Bangladesh Film & Cultural Forum for this recognition. Together, we can tell stories that resonate across borders.”
The event concluded with a renewed pledge to initiate co-productions, film festivals, and cultural exchanges that spotlight the rich cinematic traditions of both countries.
The International Film and Television Club, founded by Dr. Marwah, has become a prestigious platform for global filmmakers, artists, and media professionals committed to using cinema as a tool for peace, education, and cultural development.
Company :-Marwah Studios
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment