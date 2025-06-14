Cambodia To File Complaint With UN Court Over Border Disputes With Thailand: PM
He said, the four sensitive border areas are Mom Bei, Ta Moan Thom Temple, Ta Moan Tauch Temple, and Ta Krabei Temple.
Mom Bei, or the Emerald Triangle, is an area sharing the border among Cambodia, Thailand and Laos.
Hun Manet made the remarks, ahead of a Cambodia-Thailand Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) meeting, today, in Phnom Penh.
Whether Thailand agrees to join Cambodia in submitting the case to the ICJ or not, Cambodia will unilaterally file the complaint, he said.
“I would like to reconfirm to my compatriots that even if the Thai side refuses or remains silent, Cambodia will proceed it unilaterally,” Hun Manet said.“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will send an official letter to the ICJ tomorrow, Sunday, June 15, 2025, regarding the disputes in these four areas.”
The planned complaint came, after soldiers of both countries briefly exchanged gunfire at the Emerald Triangle on May 28, resulting in the death of a Cambodian soldier.– NNN-AKP
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment