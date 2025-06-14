403
Iran Launches New Wave Of Missiles Targeting Israeli Occupation
KUWAIT, June 14 (KUNA) -- Iran launched a new wave of ballistic missiles toward the Israeli occupation in the early hours on Saturday, while the Israeli occupation sounded air raid sirens in various areas.
The Israeli army stated that a new wave of missiles was launched from Iran, the fifth since the beginning of the Iranian response to the Israeli attacks, confirming attempts to intercept them.
The missiles reached various areas and some were intercepted in the airspace others reached their targets included the "Galilee, Tel Aviv, and Beersheba."
The Israeli occupation media noted that the latest wave of Iranian missiles was the largest to date and resulted in significant damage to four buildings in southern Tel Aviv.
For its part, the Iranian state television reported that "a new wave of Iranian missile had been launched from Tehran and Kermanshah, located in western Iran.
Last night, at least 78 people were killed and 329 in the Israeli occupation strikes against multiple locations in Tehran, Iran's Fars news agency reported.
"Unofficial statistics showed that 78 people were martyred and 329 wounded in the attack by the Israeli occupation on areas in Tehran," it added. (Pickup previous)
