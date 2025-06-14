Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Gold Price HITS New High On June 14: Delhi Crosses Rs 1.01 Lakh, Check Rates In Your City

Gold Price HITS New High On June 14: Delhi Crosses Rs 1.01 Lakh, Check Rates In Your City


2025-06-14 12:00:57
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Gold Price Alert Today: The Israel-Iran war is impacting gold prices. On Saturday, June 14th, gold rates skyrocketed. 24-carat gold crossed ₹1.01 lakh per 10 grams in cities from Delhi to Patna. Check out the latest gold prices in your city.

 

22 Carat- ₹93,110 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹1,01,560 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹92,960 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹1,01,410 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹92,960 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹1,01,410 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹92,960 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹1,01,410 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹93,010 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹1,01,460 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹93,110 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹1,01,560 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹93,010 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹1,01,460 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹93,110 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹1,01,560 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹93,110 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹1,01,560 per 10 grams

22 Carat- ₹93,010 per 10 grams

24 Carat- ₹1,01,460 per 10 grams

MENAFN14062025007385015968ID1109672822

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search