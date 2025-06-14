Gold Price HITS New High On June 14: Delhi Crosses Rs 1.01 Lakh, Check Rates In Your City

Gold Price Alert Today: The Israel-Iran war is impacting gold prices. On Saturday, June 14th, gold rates skyrocketed. 24-carat gold crossed ₹1.01 lakh per 10 grams in cities from Delhi to Patna. Check out the latest gold prices in your city.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.