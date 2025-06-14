Gold Price HITS New High On June 14: Delhi Crosses Rs 1.01 Lakh, Check Rates In Your City
Gold Price Alert Today: The Israel-Iran war is impacting gold prices. On Saturday, June 14th, gold rates skyrocketed. 24-carat gold crossed ₹1.01 lakh per 10 grams in cities from Delhi to Patna. Check out the latest gold prices in your city.
22 Carat- ₹93,110 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,01,560 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹92,960 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,01,410 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹92,960 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,01,410 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹92,960 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,01,410 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹93,010 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,01,460 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹93,110 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,01,560 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹93,010 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,01,460 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹93,110 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,01,560 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹93,110 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,01,560 per 10 grams
22 Carat- ₹93,010 per 10 grams
24 Carat- ₹1,01,460 per 10 grams
