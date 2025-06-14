Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chhichhore To M.S. Dhoni: Sushant Singh Rajput's Top 7 Imdb-Rated Movies

2025-06-14 12:00:44
Sushant Singh Rajput's films continue to touch hearts. From 'Dil Bechara' to 'Kai Po Che!', let's revisit his finest performances on his death anniversary. A legacy remembered.

 

Released in 2020, Dil Bechara garnered an 8.3 rating on IMDB.Released in 2019, Chhichhore boasts an 8.3 rating on IMDB.Released in 2019, Sonchiriya has a 7.9 rating on IMDB.Released in 2016, M.S. Dhoni scored an 8.0 rating on IMDB.Released in 2014, PK earned an 8.1 rating on IMDB.Released in 2013, Kai Po Che! holds a 7.8 rating on IMDB.

