Iran Says Launched Hundreds Of Missiles Towards Israel

Iran has said that it has begun its reponse to Israeli attacks that hit over 200 targets in the Islamic Republic on Friday, as smoke was seen rising from Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military said on Friday that it had identified missiles launched from Iran towards Israel, and said it was operating to intercept "the threat".

Air raid sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem but there were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they carried out attacks against dozens of targets in Israel in retaliation for the latter's biggest attacks ever against Iran .

Footage showed plumed of smoke rising after apparent missile hit in Tel Aviv urban area.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement on Friday that Israel initiated a war and said it will not be allowed to do "hit and run" attacks without grave consequences.

"The Zionist regime (Israel) will not remain unscathed from the consequences of its crime. The Iranian nation must be guaranteed that our response will not be half-measured," Khamenei added.